The Board of Directors of Talvivaara Mining Company Plc has decided on a directed conversion issue in accordance with the draft restructuring programme

Stock Exchange Release

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc

24 November 2016



The Board of Directors of Talvivaara Mining Company Plc has decided on a

directed conversion issue in accordance with the draft restructuring programme





Pursuant to the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting of

shareholders of Talvivaara Mining Company Plc ("Talvivaara" or the "Company")

held on 25 June 2015, the Board of Directors of Talvivaara has decided on a

directed conversion issue (the "Share Issue") in accordance with the draft

restructuring programme.



The Company offers up to 4,000,000,000 new shares for subscription in the Share

Issue in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right. All

holders of unsecured restructuring debt (a "Creditor") in accordance with the

Company's draft restructuring programme, dated 10 April 2015, have the right to

subscribe for new shares. According to the draft restructuring programme, a

Creditor may not convert its receivable partially.



The subscription price per new share is EUR 0.1144, which will be paid in its

entirety by setting off the debt receivable of the Creditor from the Company

against the subscription price of the new shares. Fractional shares will not be

issued and the number of shares issued to the Creditors will be rounded down to

the nearest whole share. The subscription price has been set in the draft

restructuring programme. Offsetting and payment for the new shares issued in the

Share Issue takes place upon the approval of the subscriptions by the Board of



Directors. The subscription price for the new shares will be recorded in its

entirety in the invested unrestricted equity fund of the Company. The Share

Issue, when completed, will reduce the Company's debt but will not raise any

proceeds for the Company.



The subscription period for the new shares will commence on 28 November 2016 at

10:00 a.m. (Finnish time) and end on 22 December 2016 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish

time). The subscription period may, at the Board of Directors' sole discretion,

be discontinued or shortened or extended. The subscription period can be changed

once or several times but the subscription period may expire at the earliest on

22 December 2016 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time) and will not be extended beyond

20 January 2017 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).



As a result of the Share Issue, the number of shares in Talvivaara may increase

up to 6,108,154,152 shares. The new shares carry the shareholders' rights in

Talvivaara after the registration of the new shares in the trade register, on or

about 28 December 2016.



The terms and conditions of the Share Issue have been attached to this stock

exchange release.



The offering circular related to the Share Issue (the "Offering Circular") will

be available on 25 November 2016 on Talvivaara's website at

www.talvivaara.com/conversion_issue and at Talvivaara's registered office

located at Ahventie 4 B 47, FI-02170 Espoo, Finland.



Talvivaara will announce the results of the Share Issue after the expiration of

the subscription period.





Enquiries

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc Tel +358 20 7129 800

Pekka Perä, Chief Executive Officer

Pekka Erkinheimo, Deputy CEO



TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE SHARE ISSUE



Share Issue Resolution



Pursuant to the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting of

shareholders of the Company held on 25 June 2015, the Board of Directors decided

on 24 November 2016 on a Share Issue in which the Company offers up to

4,000,000,000 new shares (the "New Shares") to the Creditors in deviation from

the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right, to be subscribed for in

accordance with the terms and conditions set herein. The Company will offer the

Creditors an opportunity to exchange their receivables for New Shares in

accordance with the draft restructuring programme (the "Draft Restructuring

Programme"). The completion of the Share Issue in accordance with the Draft

Restructuring Programme is one of the Draft Restructuring Programme's special

conditions, which must be fulfilled prior to the confirmation of the Draft

Restructuring Programme by the District Court of Espoo. Therefore, there has

been an especially weighty financial reason for the Company to deviate from the

pre-emptive subscription right of a shareholder.



General Terms and Conditions of the Share Issue



New Shares



The Company offers up to 4,000,000,000 New Shares for subscription in the Share

Issue, which will be carried out in the form of a directed conversion issue.



As a result of the Share Issue, the number of Shares may increase from the

current 2,108,154,152 Shares up to 6,108,154,152 Shares. The New Shares

represent approximately 65 percent of the Shares and approximately 68 percent of

the votes carried by the Shares after the Share Issue, assuming that all of the

New Shares offered in the Share Issue will be subscribed for.



Subscription Right



The New Shares will be offered to the Creditors for subscription as an offset

against their restructuring debt. As at the date of the Offering Circular, the

aggregate amount of the Company's unsecured restructuring debt, which entitle to

subscribe for New Shares, is EUR 449.0 million. All holders of unsecured

restructuring debt in accordance with the Company's Draft Restructuring

Programme have the right to subscribe for New Shares in the Share Issue.

According to the Draft Restructuring Programme, a Creditor may not convert its

receivable partially.



Upon the completion of the Share Issue, the ownership of a current shareholder

in the Company that does not subscribe for New Shares as a Creditor in the Share

Issue, will be immediately diluted approximately 65 percent if the maximum

number of New Shares (i.e., 4,000,000,000 New Shares) are issued in the Share

Issue.







Undersubscription/Oversubscription Situations



Not applicable. An undersubscription situation is not possible because there is

no minimum number of New Shares to be subscribed for in the Share Issue. An

oversubscription situation is not possible because the Share Issue is limited to

the maximum amount of the Creditors' unsecured debt claims. Persons other than

Creditors do not have the right to subscribe for the New Shares.



Subscription Price and Payment of Subscriptions



The subscription price per New Share is EUR 0.1144, which will be paid in its

entirety by setting off the restructuring debt receivable of the Creditor from

the Company against the subscription price of the New Shares. The currency for

the issue is euro. Fractional shares will not be issued and the number of shares

issued to the Creditors will be rounded down to the nearest whole share. The

subscription price has been set in the Draft Restructuring Programme. Offsetting

and payment for the New Shares issued in the Share Issue takes place upon the

approval of the subscriptions by the Board of Directors. The subscription price

for the New Shares will be recorded in its entirety in the invested unrestricted

equity fund of the Company.



Subscription Period



The subscription period for the New Shares will commence on 28 November 2016 at

10:00 a.m. and end on 22 December 2016 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).



The subscription period may, at the Board of Directors' sole discretion, be

discontinued or shortened and extended. The subscription period can be changed

once or several times but the subscription period may expire at the earliest on

22 December 2016 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time) and will not be extended beyond

20 January 2017 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).



Any changes to the subscription period will be announced through a stock

exchange release prior to the extension of the subscription period. A stock

exchange release concerning discontinuation of the subscription period will be

released after the subscription period has been discontinued. The Company cannot

change or discontinue the subscription period between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

(Finnish time) or change the subscription period after the subscription period

has expired.



If the subscription period is changed, the approval date of the subscriptions,

the due date of the payments and the delivery date of the New Shares will be

changed accordingly.



In respect of the holders of the bonds issued by the Company maturing in 2017

and of the convertible bonds matured in 2015, the Creditors must note any

instructions given by their account operators in respect of the earlier

deadlines for submitting subscription orders.



Subscription Place



In respect of Creditors other than the holders of the bonds issued by the

Company maturing in 2017 and of the convertible bonds matured in 2015, the

Company will itself take subscription orders from the Creditors entitled to

participate in the Share Issue at the Company's headquarters. The subscription

orders can be submitted to the Company (i) by email (scanned) to

investors(at)talvivaara.com; (ii) by mail to Talvivaara Mining Company Plc,

Ahventie 4 B 47, FI-02170 Espoo, Finland; or (iii) personally at the Company's

headquarters at address Talvivaara Mining Company Plc, Ahventie 4 B 47, FI-

02170 Espoo, Finland, during weekdays between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. (Finnish

time).



In respect of the holders of the bonds issued by the Company maturing in 2017

and of the convertible bonds matured in 2015, the Creditors must submit their

subscription order in accordance with the instructions given by the account

operator. The holders of the bonds issued by the Company maturing in 2017, which

have a book-entry account in Euroclear Finland Ltd ("Euroclear Finland"), can

contact S-Pankki Oy with any questions relating to subscription (S-Pankki Oy

(FIM Arvopaperipalvelut), email: asiakaspalvelu(at)fim.com, phone: +358 (0)9

6134 6250). In respect of the holders of the convertible bond issued by the

Company matured in 2015, the Creditors can contact The Bank of New York Mellon

with any questions relating to subscription (email: eventsadmin(at)bnymellon.com,

phone: +44 20 7964 4958).



The Company has retained S-Pankki Oy to act as the issuer's agent in the Share

Issue. S-Pankki Oy will, together with the Company, manage the registration of

subscriptions to book-entry accounts and organise the listing of the New Shares

on the official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange and the book-entry account

entries concerning the conversion of debts.



Approval and Registration of the Subscriptions



The New Shares will be registered in the trade register maintained by the

Finnish Patent and Registration Office ("the "Trade Register") by the Company as

soon as practically possible after the approval of the subscriptions of the New

Shares. Provided that the subscription period is not changed, the Company

expects that the New Shares will be registered in the Trade Register on or about

28 December 2016.



The New Shares subscribed for in the Share Issue will be issued as book-entry

securities in the book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Finland. Provided

that the subscription period is not changed, the New Shares will be registered

to the subscribers' book-entry accounts on or about 28 December 2016.



Trading in the New Shares



The Company will submit an application for the New Shares to be listed on the

official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange. The New Shares are expected to be

listed on the official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange on or about

29 December 2016. Trading in the Shares has been suspended since 6 November

2014. The suspension of trading in the Shares is expected to continue after the

Share Issue until the Helsinki Stock Exchange makes a decision to recommence the

trading or the Shares are delisted from the official list of the Helsinki Stock

Exchange.



The trading code of the Shares is TLV1V and the ISIN code is FI0009014716.



Shareholder Rights



The New Shares carry the shareholders' rights after the registration in the

Trade Register and the subscriber's book-entry account.



Cancellation of the Subscriptions



A notice regarding the exercise of the conversion right is irrevocable and

binding on the Creditor and it cannot be changed or cancelled, otherwise than in

the situations provided for in the Finnish Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as

amended, the "Finnish Securities Markets Act"). The corporate law measures

relating to the conversion of debts, including share subscriptions, are final

and irrevocable. It is not possible to convert the subscription price for New

Shares back into restructuring debt claims. Those Creditors whose claims will be

converted into the New Shares will be deemed to have received a payment on their

restructuring debt in accordance with the Draft Restructuring Programme and

those Creditors do not have any right to payments in accordance with the payment

programme.



Measures relating to the Share Issue will be permanent even if the Draft

Restructuring Programme could not be confirmed or if the Restructuring Programme

would, for any reason, discontinue or lapse.



The Company has the right to reject a subscription, either partially or wholly,

if the subscription has not been made in accordance with the terms and

conditions set herein or more detailed instructions provided by the Company.



Cancellation Right Provided for in the Finnish Securities Markets Act



According to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, the Company has an obligation

to supplement the Offering Circular until the expiration of the offering period

or until the listing of the New Shares due to such false or omitted information

contained in the Offering Circular or material new information that has become

known before the expiration of the offering period and that may be of material

significance to the investors. The supplement will be published in the same

manner as the Offering Circular.



If the Offering Circular will be supplemented, the Creditors who have subscribed

for New Shares before the publication of the supplement, have the right to

cancel their subscription. The cancellation right has to be exercised during the

cancellation period, which cannot be less than two banking days following the

publication of the supplement to the Offering Circular. The cancellation of the

Creditor's subscription will be considered to apply to the Creditor's entire

subscription. In addition, the use of the cancellation right requires that an

error, omission or material new information has become known prior to the New

Shares have been delivered to the subscribers. The Company will announce the

measures relating to a possible cancellation of subscription through a stock

exchange release. Subscriptions shall be cancelled by informing the Company by

email, or with regard to the holders of the bonds issued by the Company maturing

in 2017 and of the convertible bonds matured in 2015 through the account

operator, in the same manner as the subscription order was delivered.



The Company's Right to Cancel the Share Issue



The Company may, at its sole discretion, decide not to complete the Share Issue.

If the Share Issue is not completed, the subscriptions made by the Creditors

would be cancelled automatically. The cancellation of the Share Issue would be

announced through a stock exchange release. The Share Issue is a special

condition set for the confirmation of the Draft Restructuring Programme. The

cancellation of the Share Issue could result in the special conditions of the

Draft Restructuring Programme not being fulfilled within the set time limit,

which, in turn, would result in the Draft Restructuring Programme not being

confirmed.



Disbursements and Expenses



No transfer tax or service charge will be payable for subscription of the New

Shares. Account operators will charge fees in accordance with their price lists

for the maintenance of the book-entry account and for depositing shares.







Governing Law



The Share Issue and the New Shares are governed by the laws of Finland. Any

disputes arising in connection with the Share Issue will be settled by a court

of competent jurisdiction in Finland.



Other Issues



Other issues relating to the Share Issue may be resolved by the Board of

Directors.



For more information relating to the subscription of the New Shares, see "-

Instructions for the Subscribers in the Share Issue" below.



Instructions for the Subscribers in the Share Issue



Prior to making a decision, a person considering subscribing for New Shares

should carefully review the information contained in the Offering Circular, and

in particular, the information presented in "Risk Factors" in the Offering

Circular.



Subscription Period



The subscription period for the New Shares will commence on 28 November 2016 at

10:00 a.m. (Finnish time) and end on 22 December 2016 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish

time).



Registration of Shares to Book-Entry System



The New Shares will be registered to and issued in a book-entry system

maintained by Euroclear Finland and will be delivered to the Creditors through

the book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Finland. The subscribers should,

at a sufficiently early stage, ensure that they have a book-entry account in the

book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Finland.



Subscription by Entities



The Company may, at its sole discretion, request clarifications from an entity

subscribing for New Shares proving that the entity making the subscription has

the right to subscribe for New Shares and that the natural persons acting on the

entity's behalf have the right to act on behalf of such entity.



Subscription as an Agent



The Creditors can subscribe for the New Shares offered in the Share Issue

through an agent. In such case, the agent must present his/her authority to act

on behalf of the Creditor by presenting a power of attorney in the form approved

by the Company.



Fees Will Not Be Charged to Creditors



The expenses of subscription of New Shares will not be charged to the Creditors

by the Company.



Customary fees relating to ordinary stock transactions may be charged to the

Creditors by custodians, account operators and stock brokers.



Custodians and account operators will charge fees in accordance with their price

list for the maintenance of the book-entry account and for the entries

registered in the book-entry account.



Taxation



See "Taxation" in the Offering Circular for information on the taxation of the

subscription of the New Shares.



Contracts Relating to the Share Issue



S-Pankki Oy is acting as issuer's agent in relation to the registration and

listing of the New Shares.



There are no lock-up arrangements relating to the Share Issue.



Entities acting as intermediaries in secondary markets have not given

commitments in order for them to enhance the liquidity of the New Shares through

bid and offer rates.



No arrangements or agreements have been made in order to stabilise the price of

the Shares in connection with the Share Issue.





