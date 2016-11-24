The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) approves AutoCarrera's acquisition by Kesko

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24.11.2016 AT 17.00 1(1)







The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) approves AutoCarrera's

acquisition by Kesko







The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) has approved the

acquisition of Oy Autocarrera Ab by Kesko Corporation's subsidiary VV-Auto Group

Oy.



In its decision on 24 November 2016, the FCCA approves the transaction whereby

Kesko acquires the whole share capital of Oy Autocarrera Ab. The approval is not

subject to any conditions.



On 14 November 2016, Kesko Corporation announced in a stock exchange release

that it acquires the whole share capital of AutoCarrera. The car trade is one of

Kesko's strategic growth areas. The acquisition expands VV-Auto's cooperation

with Volkswagen AG. Currently VV-Auto is responsible for the import of

Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT and MAN and it operates as a significant car retailer at

its own outlets in the Greater Helsinki area and Turku. The addition of Porsche

to the selection will increase sales and improve the profitability of the car

trade.



Kesko aims to complete the acquisition within the year 2016.



Further information:

Pekka Lahti, EVP, car trade division, tel. +358 50 383 7663, pekka.lahti(at)vv-

auto.fi



Lauri Peltola, EVP, communications, corporate responsibility and stakeholder

relations, tel. +358 105 322 400, +358 505 705 606, lauri.peltola(at)kesko.fi



Jukka Erlund, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 105 322 113,

jukka.erlund(at)kesko.fi







Kesko Corporation







DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main news media

www.kesko.fi













This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.





Source: Kesko Oyj via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.kesko.fi



PressRelease by

Kesko Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/24/2016 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 509047

Character count: 2281

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Kesko Oyj

Stadt: Kesko





Number of hits: 25



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease