KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24.11.2016 AT 17.00 1(1)
The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) approves AutoCarrera's
acquisition by Kesko
The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) has approved the
acquisition of Oy Autocarrera Ab by Kesko Corporation's subsidiary VV-Auto Group
Oy.
In its decision on 24 November 2016, the FCCA approves the transaction whereby
Kesko acquires the whole share capital of Oy Autocarrera Ab. The approval is not
subject to any conditions.
On 14 November 2016, Kesko Corporation announced in a stock exchange release
that it acquires the whole share capital of AutoCarrera. The car trade is one of
Kesko's strategic growth areas. The acquisition expands VV-Auto's cooperation
with Volkswagen AG. Currently VV-Auto is responsible for the import of
Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT and MAN and it operates as a significant car retailer at
its own outlets in the Greater Helsinki area and Turku. The addition of Porsche
to the selection will increase sales and improve the profitability of the car
trade.
Kesko aims to complete the acquisition within the year 2016.
Kesko Corporation
