Bombardier to Build 40 OMNEO Premium Double Deck Intercity Trains for Normandy, France

* Normandy is the first Region to choose the new version of BOMBARDIER OMNEO
trains for its intercity services
* Premium version focuses on increasing passenger comfort with WiFi,
redesigned wider seats and greater accessibility
* The OMNEO platform is entirely designed and produced at Bombardier's Crespin
site in Hauts-de-France
Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation today announced it has received
an option order for 40 OMNEO Premium double deck EMUs from SNCF on behalf of the
Normandy Region. This order is valued at approximately 585 million euro ($620
million US) and is part of the contract signed in 2010 with SNCF to provide up
to 860 double deck trains to the French Regions. The Normandy Region plans to
roll out these new premium trains at the end of 2019 to improve comfort and
capacity by over 20% on the frequently used Paris-Rouen-le Havre and Paris-Caen-
Cherbourg lines, compared to the lines' existing fleets.
"This is the first order for the newly-designed Premium version of our OMNEO
double deck platform", said Laurent Bouyer, President of Bombardier
Transportation in France. "Passengers will benefit from over 100 additional
seats and a new-level of rail travel comfort and style. Designed by our teams in
France, the OMNEO product family, which includes the Regio 2N train, is
currently the key structuring project for our Crespin site and for the French
rail industry."
Specifically designed to set a new standard for comfort on long intercity
journeys, the OMNEO Premium trains can travel at 200 km/h and offer a range of
amenities for long distance travellers. Passengers can now enjoy a spacious,
WiFi-equipped train that features USB charging ports, standard power plugs, and
a wider seat equipped with integrated lighting. Normandy's new trains will be
135m-long, offer 470 seats, and operate in multiple units.
To date, the French Regions have ordered a total of 253 trains of the OMNEO
product family under the 2010 framework contract: (40) OMNEO Premium for
Normandy and 213 Regio 2N for Nouvelle Aquitaine (24), Brittany (21), Centre-Val
de Loire (14), Hauts-de-France (25), Île-de-France (42), Occitanie (18), Pays de
la Loire (13), Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (40), Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur (16).
Following the current state of orders, the last train will be delivered in early
2021.
About Bombardier Transportation
Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the
broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail
solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also
provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance
services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks
new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create
substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment.
Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around
39,400 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.
About Bombardier
Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.
Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility
worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable
transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our
employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.
Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the
Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability
North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted
revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com
or follow us on Twitter (at)Bombardier.
