Bombardier to Build 40 OMNEO Premium Double Deck Intercity Trains for Normandy, France

* Normandy is the first Region to choose the new version of BOMBARDIER OMNEO

trains for its intercity services



* Premium version focuses on increasing passenger comfort with WiFi,

redesigned wider seats and greater accessibility



* The OMNEO platform is entirely designed and produced at Bombardier's Crespin

site in Hauts-de-France



Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation today announced it has received

an option order for 40 OMNEO Premium double deck EMUs from SNCF on behalf of the

Normandy Region. This order is valued at approximately 585 million euro ($620

million US) and is part of the contract signed in 2010 with SNCF to provide up

to 860 double deck trains to the French Regions. The Normandy Region plans to

roll out these new premium trains at the end of 2019 to improve comfort and

capacity by over 20% on the frequently used Paris-Rouen-le Havre and Paris-Caen-

Cherbourg lines, compared to the lines' existing fleets.



"This is the first order for the newly-designed Premium version of our OMNEO

double deck platform", said Laurent Bouyer, President of Bombardier

Transportation in France. "Passengers will benefit from over 100 additional

seats and a new-level of rail travel comfort and style. Designed by our teams in

France, the OMNEO product family, which includes the Regio 2N train, is

currently the key structuring project for our Crespin site and for the French

rail industry."



Specifically designed to set a new standard for comfort on long intercity

journeys, the OMNEO Premium trains can travel at 200 km/h and offer a range of

amenities for long distance travellers. Passengers can now enjoy a spacious,



WiFi-equipped train that features USB charging ports, standard power plugs, and

a wider seat equipped with integrated lighting. Normandy's new trains will be

135m-long, offer 470 seats, and operate in multiple units.



To date, the French Regions have ordered a total of 253 trains of the OMNEO

product family under the 2010 framework contract: (40) OMNEO Premium for

Normandy and 213 Regio 2N for Nouvelle Aquitaine (24), Brittany (21), Centre-Val

de Loire (14), Hauts-de-France (25), Île-de-France (42), Occitanie (18), Pays de

la Loire (13), Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (40), Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur (16).

Following the current state of orders, the last train will be delivered in early

2021.



About Bombardier Transportation



Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the

broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail

solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also

provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance

services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks

new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create

substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment.

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around

39,400 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.



About Bombardier



Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.

Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility

worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable

transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our

employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.



Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the

Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability

North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted

revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com

or follow us on Twitter (at)Bombardier.



