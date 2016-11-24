Loop Energy Introduces Fuel Cell Range Extender for Electric Transport

In-service operation to begin in 2017

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- Loop Energy today introduced a new (REX) power module for heavy-duty electric transport vehicles. At the core of the module is Loop's unique fuel cell design which substantially improves performance, durability and cost. Following a three-year development period, the Loop power module is now being integrated by an original equipment manufacturer and will begin in-service operation in 2017.

range extenders, or auxiliary power units, are critical to zero-emission trucks and buses as they extend the range of battery-electric systems using on-board fuel. The Loop module provides a breakthrough in terms of cost and power density, making range extension economically viable for a broad array of applications.

"This is a defining moment for Loop as we advance the transit and trucking sectors forward in terms of their ability to meet performance, cost and large-scale carbon reduction targets," said Ben Nyland, President and CEO of Loop Energy. "We've found that our technology is a perfect fit for powering heavy-duty and Class 6 to 8 trucks with zero emissions."

Loop's patented fuel cell features a radically improved design, and is the competitive advantage within all Loop fuel cell stacks and power modules. By optimizing air flow inside the fuel cell, Loop's eFlow® design produces far greater power density than industry-standard fuel cells. This higher power density allows Loop to simplify and significantly increase the efficiency of the fuel cell stack and system.

The Loop 56kW fuel cell power module offers a power density of 213 W/L to boost the range of by more than three times. The module is turn-key, containing the air compressor and controls, enabling a drop-in solution for manufacturers of heavy-duty trucks and transit buses who want increased power and range for a reduced cost.

"Loop's range extender system has unlocked the cost, power, efficiency and durability parameters customers require for their heavy-duty electric powertrain systems," said Rob Wingrove, Director of Product Development for Loop Energy. "We can reduce the size of the battery pack and the fuel cell, thereby closing the economic gap with fossil-fuel powertrains."

About Loop Energy

Loop Energy is a provider of zero-emission power systems for medium and heavy-duty transport. We work with leading original equipment manufacturers to design and deliver carbon-free transportation solutions using both electric and hydrogen technologies. At the core of our products is Loop's patented eFlow® technology, a patented design that maximizes power, efficiency and durability of our fuel cells to deliver superior performance and competitive cost of ownership in comparison to conventional fossil-fuel engines. For more information about how Loop Energy is driving the future of zero-emissions, visit .

