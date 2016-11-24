       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Networking


Cortex Announces Date and Location of F2016 Annual General Meeting

ID: 509053
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CBX), a network-as-a-service e-invoicing solutions provider, announces that their Annual General Meeting for Fiscal year 2016 will be held on Wednesday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m. MT.

For those interested in attending in person, the meeting will be held at:

Results of the Annual General Meeting will be distributed within 24 hours of the meeting's conclusion.

About Cortex Business Solutions

Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CBX) is a business-to-business network that enables electronic invoicing for buying and supplying organizations. The Cortex network offers flexible connection methods to reduce the time required to process invoices and tools that leverage existing customer technologies and processes. Access to the Cortex Network enhances the exchange of documents allowing companies to connect and interact with each other to grow their businesses.

For more information, please visit .

Contacts:
Investor Relations Contacts:
Joel Leetzow
President and CEO

403-219-2838

Sandra Fawcett
CFO

403-219-2838

Andrew Stewart
Director, Marketing & Investor Relations

403-219-2838



More information:
http://www.cortex.net/



Keywords (optional):

cortex-business-solutions-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/24/2016 - 20:56
Language: English
News-ID 509053
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Cortex Business Solutions Inc.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 54

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Networking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.704
Registriert Heute: 27
Registriert Gestern: 16
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 149


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z