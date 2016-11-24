Downtown Business Association Announces New Executive Director

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- The Downtown Business Association is pleased to announce Ian O'Donnell as the organization's new Executive Director.

"Edmonton's downtown is an exciting place to be right now and the timing for this transition has worked out well. The Board is excited about the fresh perspective that Ian will bring to the organization," commented Alyson Hodson, Chair.

With former project management roles in various architecture and development companies, in addition to extensive volunteer work in the downtown, Ian brings proven abilities to effectively manage multiple stakeholders as well as a strong network of relationships. Ian's history with the Downtown Edmonton Community League and other downtown-focused boards along with an interest in urban planning will continue to be assets in his new role with the Downtown Business Association.

"It is a great time to be so directly involved with the next chapter of our downtown renaissance. I look forward to working with our members and key stakeholders to ensure that the momentum we have built continues," said O'Donnell.

Ian officially resumes his Executive Director role on Tuesday, December 8, 2016.

