Explor Resources Exploration Program Update on the Timmins Porcupine West Gold Property

(firmenpresse) - ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- Explor Resources Inc. ("Explor" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: EXS)(OTCQX: EXSFF)(FRANKFURT: E1H1)(BERLIN: E1H1) is pleased to announce an Exploration Program Update on the Timmins Porcupine West Property ("TPW Property" or the "Property") as provided by Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"). In December 2014, the Corporation signed an agreement with Teck under which Teck can acquire an initial 55% interest in the Timmins Porcupine West property by completing exploration work expenditures totalling $8,000,000 by May 1st, 2019.

A technical meeting was held on October 07, 2016 that reviewed results to date as well as plans going forward on the property as detailed below.

In 2016, the focus has been reviewing the volume of data received in 2015, and developing vectors to mineralization in order to make drilling more efficient. Key points of this work included:

The work completed by Teck to date has confirmed and identified a hydrothermal corridor (the "Porcupine Horizon") through geochemistry and SWIR data, and selection of 'near-hit' holes, techniques were investigated in an effort to vector to mineralization within this plane, and to increase drill metre efficiency through geophysics. The results of the alteration and geochemistry studies support the hypothesis of an approximately east-west corridor hydrothermal corridor, within which the West Deep Zone defines a discrete ore shoot. In April 2016, Teck conducted a borehole physical property survey using in-house equipment, as well as non-destructive benchtop studies of known mineralization to identify geophysics options.

The results indicated that mineralization is chargeable (IP), but produces false anomalies (non-gold bearing pyrite zones). The results also indicated that mineralization is conductive (EM), and did not produce significant false anomalies. The results of these studies indicate that EM should be able to detect West-Deep style mineralization.

Following the petro-physics work, a borehole EM study was designed to test real-world efficacy of the method. 4 holes were tested (TPW-11-43W6, TPW-11-45W3, TPW-10-34, and TPW-15-120) in order to confirm the method can detect mineralization in the West Deep zone, and to test the distance resolution of the technique.

As far as expenditures on the property are concerned, Teck has forecasted approximately CA$316,000 expenditures for calendar year 2016. This brings the total forecast earn-in expenditures to approximately $2,130,000 CDN to year end.

Teck stated that as far as a fall/winter 2016/2017 drill program is concerned, Teck has planned a program and is presently waiting for budgetary approval as a program has been put forward.

The Timmins Porcupine West Gold Property consists of 185 unpatented mining units and 3 patented claims located in the Bristol and Ogden Townships in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp for a total 3,200 hectares. The highway 101 bisects the property and provides access from the city of Timmins located 13 km to the east. The 3-D geological model may be viewed on our website: . The property has been explored since 1927 by numerous ground geophysical surveys and diamond drilling of up to 111 holes. In 1984, Dome Exploration discovered and delineated a gold mineralized zone that was approximately 350 meters long and 45 meters wide and open below 350 meters of vertical depth.

The Timmins Porcupine West Project has a structural target model developed by Explor based on the "Hollinger-McIntyre-Coniaurum System". The Hollinger-McIntyre-Coniaurum (HMC) System has produced a total of over 30 million oz of gold and is spatially associated with the Pearl Lake Porphyry.

Chris Dupont, P.Eng is the qualified person responsible for the technical information contained in this release.

Explor Resources Inc. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture (EXS), on the OTCQX (EXSFF) and on the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges (E1H1).

This Press Release was prepared by Explor. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Explor Resources Inc.

Explor Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based natural resources company with mineral holdings in Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. Explor is currently focused on exploration in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The belt is found in both provinces of Ontario and Quebec with approximately 33% in Ontario and 67% in Quebec. The Belt has produced in excess of 180,000,000 ounces of gold and 450,000,000 tonnes of Cu-Zn ore over the last 100 years. The Corporation was continued under the laws of Alberta in 1986 and has had its main office in Quebec since 2006.

Explor Resources Flagship project is the Timmins Porcupine West (TPW) Project located in the Porcupine mining camp, in the Province of Ontario. Teck Resources Limited is currently conducting an exploration program as part of an earn-in on the TPW property. The TPW mineral resource (Press Release dated August 27, 2013) includes the following:

This document may contain forward-looking statements relating to Explor's operations or to the environment in which it operates. Such statements are based on operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may be beyond Explor's control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements, including those set forth in other public filling. In addition, such statements relate to the date on which they are made. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Explor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

