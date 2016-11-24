Vancouver Island Salmon Harvester Fined $3,000 David Charles Kaufman Pleads Guilty to Fisheries Act Violations

(firmenpresse) - PORT HARDY, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- On September 20, 2016, Sointula, B.C. resident David Charles Kaufman pleaded guilty to three violations of the Fisheries Act in Port Hardy Provincial Court. Justice Ted Gouge ordered Mr. Kaufman, commercial fishing master of the vessel Silver Mine, to pay a fine of $3,000.

For commercial Area D Gill Net fishery openings on October 2 to 4, October 16 to 18, and October 25 to 27, Mr. Kaufman failed to abide by the conditions of his Salmon Gill Net Licence for Area D by not recording daily catch report confirmation numbers within six hours following the completion of a fishery opening.

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is committed to safeguarding the long-term health and productivity of Canada's fisheries resources, and the habitat that supports them, for generations to come. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has a mandate to protect and conserve marine resources and to prosecute offenders under the Fisheries Act. It ensures and promotes compliance with the Act and other laws and regulations through a combination of land, air, and sea patrols, as well as education and awareness activities. As part of Fisheries and Oceans Canada's work to end illegal activity, the Department asks the public for information on activities of this nature or any contravention of the Fisheries Act and Regulations. Anyone with information can call the toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336.

