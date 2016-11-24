       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Anterra Energy Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2016 Financial Statements and MD&A

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- Anterra Energy Inc. ("Anterra" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AE.A) announces that it has filed on SEDAR and on the Company's website at , the Financial Statements and related MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016.

About Anterra Energy Inc.

Anterra is an independent oil focused junior exploration and production company with operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company is actively engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas complemented by the operation of fee-based midstream facilities. Anterra is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, is listed and trades on the TSX-V under the symbol "AE.A". Additional information is available on the Company's website at .

Reader Advisories

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

Contacts:
Anterra Energy Inc.
Dr. Gang Fang
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
(403) 215-2383
(403) 261-6601 (FAX)


Anterra Energy Inc.
Norm Knecht, CA
Vice President Finance and CFO
(403) 215-3286
(403) 261-6601 (FAX)



More information:
http://www.anterraenergy.com



