Revive Therapeutics Ltd. Announces Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2016

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: RVV)(OTCQB: RVVTF), a company focused on commercializing treatments for rare diseases such as Cystinuria, Wilson's disease and Rett Syndrome, today announced its results for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related interim management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended September 30, 2016 may be viewed on SEDAR at .

Operational Highlights

Financial Highlights

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: RVV)(OTCQB: RVVTF) is focused on commercializing treatments for rare diseases such as Cystinuria, Wilson's disease and Rett syndrome. Additional information on Revive is available at .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements", which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "intends", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan", and similar expressions. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the granting of a patent for Bucillamine for the treatment of gout; the potential efficacy and commercial viability of Bucillamine for treatment of gout and Bucillamine for the treatment of Cystinuria; expansion of the Bucillamine clinical testing program; the Company's drug research and development plans; the timing of operations; and estimates of market conditions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events, performance, or achievements of Revive to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such forward-looking statements.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but there can be no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. In formulating the forward-looking statements contained herein, management has assumed: that business and economic conditions affecting Revive will continue substantially in the ordinary course and will be favourable to Revive; that clinical testing results will justify commercialization of the Company's drug candidates; that Revive will be able to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals to commercialize its drug candidates; that such approvals will be received on a timely basis; and, that Revive will be able to find suitable partners for development and commercialization of its drug repurposing candidates on favourable terms. Although these assumptions were considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements include: uncertainties associated with obtaining regulatory approval to perform clinical trials and market products; the need to establish additional corporate collaborations, distribution or licensing arrangements; the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; intellectual property disputes; increased competition from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; changes in equity markets, inflation, and changes in exchange rates; and other factors as described in detail in Revive's Annual Information Form for the period ended June 30, 2014 and Revive's other public filings, all of which may be viewed on SEDAR (). Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, Revive disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Craig Leon

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 272-5525





More information:

http://www.revivethera.com/



PressRelease by

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/24/2016 - 22:17

Language: English

News-ID 509063

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 15



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease