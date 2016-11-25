       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
The 150th Anniversary of Confederation in 2017: Communities at the Heart of the Celebrations!

Vancouver Island will offer activities for all Canadians

(firmenpresse) - VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced funding for a series of projects and activities to be held on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017.

The Government of Canada is providing the funding through the Canada 150 Fund, which was established to allow Canadians across the country to take part in local, regional and national celebrations for the 150th anniversary.

Quotes

"Thanks to these projects, Canadians and international visitors will have an opportunity to take part in festivities organized throughout British Columbia. The celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Confederation will leave a legacy for future generations, strengthen the ties that unite us, and allow us to look to our country's future with optimism. The year 2017 is going to be a memorable one, and Vancouver Island will be a part of it. So go ahead: participate, celebrate and explore!"

- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow us on , and .

Backgrounder

To make 2017 a year that all Canadians will remember, the Government of Canada will continue to invest in local and regional projects.

Community Projects

These projects and activities will take place in communities from coast to coast to coast, including those on Vancouver Island. The projects will be representative of their communities and will be ideally suited to local circumstances and needs.

The community projects for Vancouver Island that have been approved so far include:

Contacts:


Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788

Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155



More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca



