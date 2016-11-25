New Arrival Airwheel new product R5 City Electric Bike in EICMA 2016

Airwheel R5 citizen e bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor which assists in pedaling, which makes riding easier and prepare the rider to cross long distance with ease, comfortable and convenience.

(firmenpresse) - As an international motorcycle show, EICMA is one of the most important global events in the world of electric bicycles for the professional or anyone who loves two wheeled vehicle. Every year, the EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy, sets the stage and showcases all of the latest new 2-wheeled cycles. This show is also where new aftermarket bicycles are revealed for the first time. You can follow all the latest products. This year, the exhibition time is from November 8th to 13th in Fiera Milano RHO. Airwheel R5 electric moped bike will also seize this opportunity to show itself to the world. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/792274007575846914



As every electric bike requires a battery to get the running power, the battery in Airwheel R5 Smart E Bike is made of Li-ion. The battery is similar to laptop battery, which is lightweight, powerful and long lasting. Plus, the replaceable battery can be used as a portable power source with the USB port to charge any mobile devices. As a premium electric bicycle, Airwheel R5 can offer up to 100km. The most advantage of R5 over electric scooter or motorcycles is that you can keep pedaling when the battery die. You can keep pedaling home or anywhere else where you can recharge the battery. The presence of electric gear does not make R5 much heavier than conventional bike. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be



Does Airwheel R5 city electric assist bike require some special maintenance? There is not much difference to maintenance of a common bicycle. In fact, App fault self-diagnosis can help you examine the bicycle condition. This function can also be used for real-time positioning and riding data recording. In addition, R5 is highly resistance and can serve you well even in bad weather conditions. To avoid leaving your electric bike parked outside during rain or snow, the foldable function is added into R5, which can be stored at home or office without occupying much space. Welcome to have a free trial at Booth No.: Hall 4, Stand F50. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en





