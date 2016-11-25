       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Go Cycling with an Airwheel 2016 Latest R5 Intelligent Electric Power Bicycle

Offering three quite different riding modes, Airwheel R5 electric power bicycle allows you to improve your physical fitness gradually and ensures you a graceful ride at any time.

(firmenpresse) - If you are suffered from sub health and hope to build up your body, you can try go cycling with an Airwheel R5 electric power bicycle. Offering three quite different riding modes, Airwheel R5 electric power bicycle allows you to improve your physical fitness gradually and ensures you a graceful ride at any time. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/794052591822831617

Altering freely among three riding modes, Airwheel R5 electric assist bike makes it possible for you to increase exercise intensity progressively. If you just take up cycling, you may be passionate to have a try, however, you shouldnt exhaust yourself too much, which might drain all your energy and passion quickly. Delightedly, with Airwheel R5 electric assist bike , you can both keep your energy and enjoy riding through a mix of the three riding modes. When you are energetic, you can ride R5 e bike under the man-powered mode, enjoying the pleasure brought by doing sports. When you are tired but still want to enjoy pedaling the bike, you can continue your cycling under the sensing power-assisted mode. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/793022506718273536

Having 0-11 gears available and adopting the sensing technology, R5 city electric bike can let you ride in a labor-saving way by transmitting the right amount of power to the bike according to the force of your pedaling, giving you a smooth and enjoyable ride. And when you want to have a rest during the riding process, you can drive R5 citizen e-bike under the electricity-assisted mode. Powered by electricity, you can enjoy an effortless ride and experience a cool and exciting riding experience. With these three riding modes, you can have fun of cycling without interfering with your work performance or affecting your daily life. And as you become stronger, you can improve your exercise intensity. In short, R5 Smart E Bike lets you take exercises according to your individual situation, and it also brings the pleasure of cycling to you. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be



In conclusion, Airwheel R5 electric moped bike gives you a lot of freedom to enjoy cycling and enables you to exercise your body in a gradual way, letting you fall in love with cycling and wave goodbye to sub health. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en

Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net



More information:
airwheel-self-balancing-scooter, intelligent-scooter, airwheel, self-balancing-electric-scooter



published by: audreyarlisss
Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited

