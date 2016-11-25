Airwheel R5 Intelligent Electric Assist Bike - A Bike with Multipurpose

The latest product of Airwheel- R5 electric assist bike, a bike with multipurpose, offers three quite different riding styles and provides an unprecedented riding experience.

(firmenpresse) - As a common transportation tool for everyone, bike has been playing an important role in daily travel. Along with the development of the times, this means of transport has been evolving. And in modern times, by adopting advanced technology, bike becomes more and more intelligent and convenient to use. For instance, the latest product of Airwheel- R5 electric assist bike , a bike with multipurpose, offers three quite different riding styles and provides an unprecedented riding experience. Riders can alter freely among three riding styles, that is, the man-powered, the power-assisted and the electricity-assisted mode. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/797365671738753025



Under the man-powered riding mode, Airwheel R5 electric power bicycle lets riders enjoy the pleasure of pedaling the bike along merely by their own efforts, which is also a good way to take exercises. Made of superior materials, R5 offers an enjoyable ride for sure. Its aluminum alloy frame, which is light, strong and foldable, lets people bid farewell to clumsiness and brings great convenience to their travel. And its 16-inch tyres lets R5 perform well on various road conditions and guarantees a smooth ride. In short, the superb R5 can give a wonderful ride. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/794436584737107968



The sensing power-assisted mode of R5 electric moped bicycle is a brand new riding mode. Assisted by electric power and having 0-11 gears for option, riders can adjust the power sent to the bike according to their own needs, saving the pedaling efforts while enjoy cycling. The 235W powerful hub motor of R5, integrating the electrical power drive system, transmission device and the electrical braking device to the wheels, offers more powerful and stable force. Therefore, riders can have an enjoyable ride, moving faster and further. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/794052591822831617



Lastly, the electricity-assisted mode gives riders an efficient and effortless riding experience. Just like traditional e-bikes, R5 citizen Smart E Bike under this mode is wholly driven by electric power, able to give a fast ride. Equipped with branded Li-ion battery set which has an ultra-large capacity of 214.6Wh, R5 supports long-distance riding. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be





To sum up, with three riding modes available, Airwheel R5 electric assist bike greatly facilitates peoples travel. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



