Airwheel S And A Series of 2 Wheeled Smart Electric Scooters

Airwheel S3 is the first model of two-wheeled electric scooter by Airwheel. When it appeared in the market, it caused a big sensation.

(firmenpresse) - In 2014, Airwheel pushed out two models of double-wheels electric scooters, namely S3. That announcement of S3 and S3T marked that Airwheel ushered in the age of the two-wheeled scooter and it originated the two-wheeled scooter. Before that, the twin- and single-wheeled scooter monopolised the whole market for scooter. However, the advent of S3 completely reversed the situation. The two models are equipped with the standing board, control shaft and handlebars, which enhance the ease of use. The whole sector formally entered the age of 2-wheeled electric scooter. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/797364995654701056



Being the first generation of 2-wheeled electric scooter, S3 caused a big sensation and made a great splash in the market from their release onwards. After soon, Airwheel S5 self-balancing electric scooter, the modified version of S3, came out. It inherited some elements from S3 and made some breakthroughs that offer a longer range and faster speed. It shares the same exterior design with S3, being outfitted with the standing board, control shaft and handlebars. At the same time, some considerate modifications are added to S5 2-wheeled electric scooter , for instance the wing mounted on the front of S5, the headlights on the two sides and the foldable shaft. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/794052393537155073



Based on the elementary structure of scooter, Airwheel originated another revolutionary modelA3. Surprisingly, it reshaped the exterior look, adopting the sitting-posture mode with a leather saddle. More advanced technologies are installed in A3 saddle-equipped scooter, for example the electronic brake system, the hydraulic suspension and connection to the mobile phone. These hi-tech fittings sequentially enter A3 on a large scale, making it stand out from other products. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7hy2xK55fM



The new models of S6 and S8 two wheel electric walkcars serve dual ride mode. In sitting posture, people are more likely to feel safe with a low centre of gravity. It is easier to make their body relaxed and easier to learn. In standing posture, riders are able to enjoy the passion and scenery along the road. There is no doubt there will be more customized vehicles released by Airwheel. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en





