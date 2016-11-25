Star Education Group partners with Chindwin College to develop human capital for tomorrow's Myanmar

The education group will support Chindwin College, one of Myanmar's leading private institutions for higher education, to enable students in Myanmar to pursue University of Portsmouth engineering and business degrees

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- (SEG), a pan-Asian education holding company which owns the PSB group of institutions including PSB Academy and PSB College, today announced a collaboration with Chindwin College, one of Myanmar's leading institutions for higher education.

The partnership will enable students with relevant Higher National Diplomas (HND) or equivalent qualifications to complete Bachelor degree programmes in Engineering and Business from the University of Portsmouth, UK over the course of one year at Chindwin College. The degree programmes will be delivered in association with the joint-expertise, international standing and track record of the University of Portsmouth, and SEG's institutions in the PSB portfolio.

"Star Education Group shares a long and successful relationship with Chindwin College. Every year, hundreds of students study at PSB Academy Singapore, many of whom were HND holders from Chindwin who have since graduated to embark on successful careers in Singapore and Myanmar. Today's collaboration with Chindwin and the University of Portsmouth is set to take this relationship new heights, as it enables even more aspiring students in Myanmar to build on the knowledge from their HNDs and complete a quality degree awarded by one of UK's top modern universities in a span of one year," said Viva Sinniah, Managing Director of Star Education Group. "For Singapore and Myanmar, our people have always been our most important resource. As leaders in the private education sector, we feel honoured to partner with Chindwin in its mission of helping to develop Myanmar's human capital for its future economy."

"We are very excited to draw upon the expertise and experience of Star Education Group to launch these programmes from the University of Portsmouth with the support of PSB Academy. This partnership comes at an opportune moment, as Myanmar transitions into a new phase of development and growth. As a premier engineering institute with deep knowledge of the needs of Myanmar, we are confident that the programmes will put students in an excellent position to start a career as entrepreneurs, engineers or managers, to help build the Myanmar of tomorrow," said Tin Latt, President of Chindwin College.

The Engineering and Business Programmes will be offered as one year Top-up Bachelor Programmes which are designed to enable HND holders to achieve highly reputed international qualifications in Myanmar. The pioneer intake for BEng (Hons) Electronic Engineering (International) and BEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering (International) is expected to commence on the 28th of November 2016.

Contact



Marcus Loh



+65 9298 8388

PressRelease by

Star Education Group

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/25/2016 - 05:44

Language: English

News-ID 509076

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Star Education Group

Stadt: SINGAPORE





Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease