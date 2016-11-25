Airwheel Z5 Intelligent Folding Electric Scooter Is a Good Helper on Vacation

On holidays, more and more people are willing to take a self-driving travel. However, when they get to the destination and have a sightseeing, they mainly rely on walking.

(firmenpresse) - Nowadays, more and more people are willing to take a self-driving travel on holidays. Such places as the ancient town, romantic seaside, national park and some scenic spots are often chosen by people. Sometimes, these places cover big areas. What is worse, during the sightseeing process, they mainly rely on walking, which makes them exhausted. What if there is a short-distance transport to replace walking? The whole journey will be more relaxing and enjoyable. Airwheel Z5 fast electric scooter is the most ideal transport choice. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/799189091417894912



From the aspect of externality, Airwheel Z5 is like a standing-posture bicycle. It adopts the newest multiple folding system and thus Airwheel Z5 standing up electric scooter can be folded into a smaller figure and easily put in the trunk. The foldable pedals on two flanks are frosted, which guarantees high safety and small floor space. Also, the adopted two 8-inch tyres enjoy excellent road holding capability and strong wear ability. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798775122697912320



Airwheel Z5 adopts high-end lithium-ion battery that offers 162.8Wh capacity. The maximum range can reach to 20km that is long enough to cover the demands in the journey. If users have a long-distance travel demand, Airwheel Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter still can make it, because the battery is replaceable. What users need do is to take a spared battery. More importantly, there is an USB port in the battery, so that riders can charge the daily electronics. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7hy2xK55fM



Airwheel Z5 electric standing scooter is a key bond between driving private car and walking during the travel. Riding Airwheel Z5 personal electric scooter is very easy and all controls, like moving forward, accelerating, decelerating and braking, can be finished by the accelerator and brake in the handles. Thus, it saves more physical energy for beautiful scenery and also makes travel more relaxing. In a word, Airwheel Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter is a good helper on vacation. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en





