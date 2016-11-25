Pipeline Market Review on Therapeutic Landscape of Rubella (German measles) H2 2016

Report offers a brief overview about German measles disease and its therapeutic development. It is an infectious disease caused by a virus called Rubella. This directly infects the skin and lymph nodes. The main symptom is a pink spotty rash that starts from the face and spreads to the arms & chest.

A latest pipeline guide of pharmaceutical and healthcare disease by Global Market Direct has been launched. The report is titled as Rubella (German Measles) - Pipeline Review, H2 2016. This guide evaluates Rubellas therapeutics development based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, monotherapy products, combination products, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.



The report offers a brief overview about German measles disease and its therapeutic development. It is an infectious disease caused by a virus called Rubella. This directly infects the skin and lymph nodes. The main symptom is a pink spotty rash that starts from the face and spreads to the arms & chest. Other symptoms include mild fever, headaches, swollen glands, joint pain and red eyes. German measles is highly infectious to child bearing women during the first trimester of pregnancy. This disease can even cause miscarriage or birth defects. It is generally transmitted by airborne droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.



The report further highlights greater focus on effective drug treatment of Rubella. In addition, increasing R&D programs for development of new therapies to successfully treat the disease is expected to favor the market in the near future. According to the study, German measles is extremely rare in the United States. Most of the cases occur in people who live in countries that dont offer routine immunization against Rubella. Generally, mainstream medicine doesn't have a specific treatment for German measles as it goes away within a week and the mild symptoms can be managed with bed rest and medicines. But the doctors advise pregnant women for virus vaccine immunization to avoid acquiring German measles. A vaccine named measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) can be used to effectively prevent it. The rubella vaccine was introduced in the late 1960s and due to this vaccine the incidence of German measles has significantly declined. Also, a mixture of proteins in the blood called Gamma globulin is offered to prevent the disease.





The Rubella pipeline guide also review the key players involved in therapeutic development for this infection and also features dormant and discontinued projects. Some of the key players are-



Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co.

Biological E. Limited

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Indian Immunologicals Limited

Prometheon Pharma

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited



The guide also helps in identifying emerging players in the market along with their portfolios which enhances decision making capabilities for the new entrants.





