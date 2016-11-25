PSB Academy Conferred Best Private Education Institution in Singapore

Award-conferring body, the Business Excellence and Research Group, has selected PSB Academy, over 10 other private education institutions in the region, for the global accreditation of its university partners, a transparent tracking and reporting process of strong graduate outcomes, its international partnerships, and its campus environment

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- The Business Excellence and Research Group (BERG) conferred the award of "Best Private Institution in Singapore" at this year's Icons of Learning, Conclave & Awards, from a shortlist of 25 institutions in the education sectors of Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam. Specific to the private education institution (PEI) category, a total of 10 institutions were assessed for the award, of which, PSB Academy was deemed to have topped the list.

These shortlisted institutions were evaluated on the basis of, the global accreditation of its university partners, a transparent tracking and reporting process of strong graduate outcomes, its international partnerships and its campus environment. Finalists of the Icons of Learning Awards go through a rigorous nomination process, thorough research of local inputs from each market, and a final assessment by the executive team and Advisory Board of BERG.

"PSB Academy has set a high benchmark for private education in Singapore. We are especially impressed with how PSB Academy's students are at the heart of everything they do -- a practice that we should expect from Singapore's very best. Education is one of the key sectors fuelling sustainable growth for the region, and we hope that institutions like PSB Academy will inspire other schools of higher learning to also commit to enriching people in the region with industry-relevant skillsets and knowledge to thrive in the new economy." said Mr Thomas McMahon, Chairman, Advisory Board, BERG Singapore.

"PSB Academy has always been committed to preparing students for the real world with our dedication to quality, industry-ready education and we are delighted to be recognized for our efforts in raising the bar for the private education sector in Singapore and the region. While we feel truly honoured for the recognition that this award brings, our single-minded focus on our students will remain relentless. PSB Academy will continue to invest in further improving our good graduate outcomes, break ground in new learning pedagogies, deepen our partnerships with industry, and develop platforms to prepare our students for the future economy," said Viva Sinniah, Executive Chairman of PSB Academy.

In commemoration of its award win, PSB Academy has announced a one-off $500 Accessable voucher for students graduating with GCE N' and O' Level qualifications, who are interested to pursue their diploma studies at PSB Academy. More information on this Accessable Initiative here: .

