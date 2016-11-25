Airwheel S8 Intelligent mini Electric scooter Offers Two Riding Mode

Does electric self-balancing scooters be too exhausting to ride for long time? They are only fit for short-distance commuting?

(firmenpresse) - Electric scooters are acknowledged as cool modern intelligent transport vehicle. There is a stereotype that the electric self-balancing scooters are too exhausting to ride for long time? They are only fit for short-distance commuting? Airwheel has disproven these questions with A3 two wheel self-balancing electric scooter. But A3 is only fit for sitting posture. This time, Airwheel launched S8 saddle-equipped scooter which could support both sitting and standing riding modes. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/795553319129260033



Airwheel S8 two wheel electric walkcar seems more mini than A3 electric self-balancing scooter. It is subtracted with the controlling handle. There is only one saddle, two standing pedals and two wheels left. The saddle and the standing pedals make two kinds of riding postures possible. Riders could either sit on the saddle while put their feet on the standing pedal, or stand on the pedal to steer the product. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798775322686521344



Whats more, the seat cushion of Airwheel S8 sitting-posture electric scooter is adjustable. People with different height could adjust it to a comfortable level. This is a humanized feature of S8. The shell of S8 has features like wear-resisting and scratch-resistant, more suitable for outdoor operation. Plus, the 10 inch tubeless tires with excellent performances ensure that you ride on any roads steadily. Both the pedals and the tires are anti-skid. In the open field, it gives more care and secure for riders.



Though Airwheel S8 2-wheeled electric scooter seems to be a delicate and mini product, dont overlook its power. As an Airwheel family member, it is also equipped with imported lithium battery, which boasts longer duration than ordinary lithium batteries. A customized APP for S8 intelligent power scooter connects it to the mobile phone and gives real-time data to customers on their smart phones. Its IM social system is designed for rider to communicate and share photos on the way, etc. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7hy2xK55fM





Now let the Airwheel S8 2-wheeled electric scooter guide the way. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/25/2016 - 07:33

Language: English

News-ID 509081

Character count: 2636

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 74



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease