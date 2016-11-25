A Valuable Gift from Airwheel to Consumers  Airwheel A3 Intelligent electric Scooter with seat

Electric scooters of some brands choose cheap battery and could not guarantee long distance and safe riding. Some people are not used to long-time riding postures.

(firmenpresse) - As known to all, Airwheel always takes consumers benefits at the first consideration. So it brought people with many amazing products, which have high performance-price ratio. The top-quality yet low-price Airwheel electric scooters have won praises from consumers. The invention of A3 saddle-equipped scooter has complemented the disadvantages of electric self-balancing scooters. It solves the problem of long-distance riding fatigue. Now, Airwheel offers this valuable gift to consumersAirwheel A3 2-wheeled electric scooter. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/797364995654701056



Airwheel A3 inherits the merits of the previous models. The same built-in intelligent operating system has quick response and comprehensive protection functions including over-discharge protection, short circuit protection and so on. The top-quality hardware and software guarantees the performances of Airwheel A3 two wheel electric walkcar. Plus, the light and durable Airwheel A3s frame made of alloy reduces the total weight, which in turn contributes to a long range. The 4-inch wide display screen on the control shaft displays the real-time parameters of the vehicle. The noise-free maglev motor is powerful yet efficient to provide people with fast and long-time riding experience. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/795553319129260033



However, the most innovative feature of Airwheel A3 air board is the V-shaped saddle. The innovative and bold exploitation of installing a seat on the vehicle comes from Airwheels consideration of offering more comfort and longer distance to consumers. For a more intelligent riding experience, Airwheel developed the exclusive smart phone APP for Airwheel A3 two wheel self-balancing electric scooter. With this smart APP, users are able to turn on the modules on the vehicles like GPS lights and so on. Also accompanying the GPS module, the location of the vehicle can be demonstrated in real time on the screen of the phone. People will never lose the locations of their Airwheel intelligent electric scooters. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7hy2xK55fM





Indeed, Airwheel A3 electric scooter with seat is a valuable gift that inherits the good points of the former models and makes breakthrough at the same time. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



