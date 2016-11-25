Aquatica Has Announced the Start of the Winter Sale

Aquatica has announced the start of the winter sale. The offer ends on February 15, 2017.

Aquatica is a renowned US-based company, which sees its mission in designing and manufacturing bathtubs, faucets and other bathroom products and accessories. The company has been in the market for several years and managed to win recognition and popularity with the customers. This is what the representatives of the company tell about their services: Bathtub maybe the most accurate word to describe what we at Aquatica create, but it hardly captures the blissful pleasure Aquatica engineer into every one of its bath designs.



Perhaps a better description would be body basins, water cradles inspired by the pools found in nature, whose graceful forms and smooth uninterrupted lines sensuously cradle the body.



The company employs a team of talented and experienced engineers and designers, who use a variety of materials and innovative techniques to create outstanding bathroom products and accessories that bring together durability and classic grace of these items. All the products the company offers for sale are certified, functional and feature high quality to make the bathing experience of each customer comfortable and remarkable.



The range of products included into the Aquatica catalogue is very extensive and comes up to the needs and requirements of each client. The assortment of products is so rich that everyone will be able to find the required item there. As of today, the catalogue includes an extensive choice of high quality heavy gauge 100% cast precision acrylic bathtubs, which are made to ensure absolute integrity of hygiene, color and finish, faucets, bathroom sinks, furniture, accessories and what not. The prices charged by the company are quite affordable and become even more attention grabbing in terms of the current winter sale offer. The company also ensures free shipping, 30-day return guarantee and ongoing promotion.





About the Company:



Aquatica Plumbing Group is a leading online distributor and retailer of luxury stone and acrylic bathtubs. The company offers an extensive selection of bathroom accessories and products. Exclusive bathtubs are in the focus of their attention. The company employs a team of specialists, whose skills, knowledge, design talent and experience in the niche make each Aquatica product stand out from the crowd. The catalogue of the company is rich and includes bathtubs, faucets, bathroom furniture and accessories, showers etc. The company has recently presented their winter sale offer to make the shopping experience of their customers pleasant, comfortable and affordable.



Contact Info:

Address: 11820 Northup Way, Suite E200, Bellevue, WA 98005, USA

Tel.: +1 866 606 2782 / +1 302 722-8181

E-mail: info(at)aquaticaplumbing.com

