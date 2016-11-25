Intertrust announces CFO transition and welcomes new CFO Maarten de Vries

Amsterdam - November 25, 2016 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company")

[ticker symbol INTER], the leading global provider of high-value trust and

corporate services, announces that Ernesto Traulsen, CFO and Management Board

member will be stepping down after 10 years in this position with the Company.

Maarten de Vries will join the Intertrust Management Board as CFO from January

16, 2017, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. Ernesto will stay on

to assist during the transition until March 31, 2017.



Maarten brings more than 25 years of experience in finance and international

business in publicly listed companies, including several executive roles. He is

currently CFO and member of the Executive Board of TNT Express N.V. since July

1, 2014. Before that, he was CEO of TP Vision, a joint venture between TPV and

Royal Philips N.V. Prior to this, he held various roles at Royal Philips at

Group Management Committee level, including Chief Information Officer, Chief

Supply Officer and divisional CFO.



"We are pleased to welcome Maarten to Intertrust," said David de Buck, CEO. "His

impressive track record of driving financial operations within a listed

environment, managing growth and leading strategic M&A programs will be a

valuable asset to us as we continue to grow organically and through

acquisitions."



David continued, "I would like to thank Ernesto wholeheartedly for his

outstanding contribution to Intertrust over the past decade. He has helped build

Intertrust to the company we are today. Ernesto has been instrumental in

building a strong global financial function and pursuing a solid partnership

with the business while supporting the operational and strategic objectives of

the Group. It has been a great personal pleasure for me to work with Ernesto on



our many successful acquisitions and subsequent integrations and, of course, the

highlight to date, our listing on Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange last year.

We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."



"I have enjoyed this role, particularly working with such a professional team at

Intertrust", said Ernesto. "I will focus now on making sure that the handover of

responsibilities is as seamless as possible. I am confident that, with the

strategic plan in place, Intertrust will capitalize on excellent growth

opportunities ahead."



For further information

Intertrust N.V.

Anne Louise Metz

Director of Investor Relations, Marketing & Communications

annelouise.metz(at)intertrustgroup.com

Tel: +31 20 577 1157



About Intertrust

Intertrust is the leading global provider of high-value trust and corporate

services, with approximately 2,400 employees located throughout a network of 41

offices in 30 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-

East. The Company focuses on delivering high-quality, tailored services to its

clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust's business

services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital

market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market

positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the

Netherlands, Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands and Jersey. Intertrust works with

global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial

institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.



