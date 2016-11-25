(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Intertrust announces CFO transition and welcomes new CFO Maarten de Vries
Amsterdam - November 25, 2016 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company")
[ticker symbol INTER], the leading global provider of high-value trust and
corporate services, announces that Ernesto Traulsen, CFO and Management Board
member will be stepping down after 10 years in this position with the Company.
Maarten de Vries will join the Intertrust Management Board as CFO from January
16, 2017, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. Ernesto will stay on
to assist during the transition until March 31, 2017.
Maarten brings more than 25 years of experience in finance and international
business in publicly listed companies, including several executive roles. He is
currently CFO and member of the Executive Board of TNT Express N.V. since July
1, 2014. Before that, he was CEO of TP Vision, a joint venture between TPV and
Royal Philips N.V. Prior to this, he held various roles at Royal Philips at
Group Management Committee level, including Chief Information Officer, Chief
Supply Officer and divisional CFO.
"We are pleased to welcome Maarten to Intertrust," said David de Buck, CEO. "His
impressive track record of driving financial operations within a listed
environment, managing growth and leading strategic M&A programs will be a
valuable asset to us as we continue to grow organically and through
acquisitions."
David continued, "I would like to thank Ernesto wholeheartedly for his
outstanding contribution to Intertrust over the past decade. He has helped build
Intertrust to the company we are today. Ernesto has been instrumental in
building a strong global financial function and pursuing a solid partnership
with the business while supporting the operational and strategic objectives of
the Group. It has been a great personal pleasure for me to work with Ernesto on
our many successful acquisitions and subsequent integrations and, of course, the
highlight to date, our listing on Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange last year.
We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."
"I have enjoyed this role, particularly working with such a professional team at
Intertrust", said Ernesto. "I will focus now on making sure that the handover of
responsibilities is as seamless as possible. I am confident that, with the
strategic plan in place, Intertrust will capitalize on excellent growth
opportunities ahead."
For further information
Intertrust N.V.
Anne Louise Metz
Director of Investor Relations, Marketing & Communications
annelouise.metz(at)intertrustgroup.com
Tel: +31 20 577 1157
About Intertrust
Intertrust is the leading global provider of high-value trust and corporate
services, with approximately 2,400 employees located throughout a network of 41
offices in 30 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-
East. The Company focuses on delivering high-quality, tailored services to its
clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust's business
services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital
market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market
positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the
Netherlands, Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands and Jersey. Intertrust works with
global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial
institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.
Intertrust NV Press Release - CFO Transition:
http://hugin.info/171118/R/2059206/771830.pdf
