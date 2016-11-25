Changes in Executive Board Heijmans

In consultation with the Supervisory Board, CEO Bert van der Els has decided to

step down as a member of the Executive Board at the end of the General Meeting

of Shareholders of 12 April 2017. His decision is motivated by his desire to

step down at the age of 62. The Supervisory Board respects his decision and is

very grateful to Bert for his efforts and commitment to Heijmans over the last

eight years. Until he steps down, Bert will remain active as a member of the

Executive Board and will in particular focus on completing a number of

infrastructure and other projects.



The Supervisory Board has decided to appoint Mr Ton Hillen, member of the

Executive Board since April 2012, as Chairman of the Executive Board effective

1 December 2016. Together with Executive Board members, Ton will work on

creating further focus within our activities, restoring profitability and

strengthening financial ratios. For this purpose, Heijmans will exploit growth

opportunities on the residential market to the maximum possible extent in the

coming years and will continue to work on the structural recovery of the Infra

segment.



About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property

development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil

engineering in the working areas living, working and connecting. Heijmans is

active in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany and as a technology partner

delivers know-how and concepts in various markets. Our constant focus on quality

improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added

value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers,

companies and public sector bodies. With almost 6,500 employees and close to ?

950 million in revenues in the first half of 2016, we are building the spatial

contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information on www.heijmans.nl.







For additional information / not for publication:

Media

Marieke Swinkels-Verstappen

Communications

+31 73 543 52 17

mswinkels-verstappen(at)heijmans.nl



Analysts

Guido Peters

Investor Relations

+ 31 73 543 52 17

gpeters(at)heijmans.nl





