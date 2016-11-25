Changes in Executive Board Heijmans

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
In consultation with the Supervisory Board, CEO Bert van der Els has decided to
step down as a member of the Executive Board at the end of the General Meeting
of Shareholders of 12 April 2017. His decision is motivated by his desire to
step down at the age of 62. The Supervisory Board respects his decision and is
very grateful to Bert for his efforts and commitment to Heijmans over the last
eight years. Until he steps down, Bert will remain active as a member of the
Executive Board and will in particular focus on completing a number of
infrastructure and other projects.
The Supervisory Board has decided to appoint Mr Ton Hillen, member of the
Executive Board since April 2012, as Chairman of the Executive Board effective
1 December 2016. Together with Executive Board members, Ton will work on
creating further focus within our activities, restoring profitability and
strengthening financial ratios. For this purpose, Heijmans will exploit growth
opportunities on the residential market to the maximum possible extent in the
coming years and will continue to work on the structural recovery of the Infra
segment.
About Heijmans
Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property
development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil
engineering in the working areas living, working and connecting. Heijmans is
active in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany and as a technology partner
delivers know-how and concepts in various markets. Our constant focus on quality
improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added
value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers,
companies and public sector bodies. With almost 6,500 employees and close to ?
950 million in revenues in the first half of 2016, we are building the spatial
contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information on www.heijmans.nl.
For additional information / not for publication:
Media
Marieke Swinkels-Verstappen
Communications
+31 73 543 52 17
mswinkels-verstappen(at)heijmans.nl
Analysts
Guido Peters
Investor Relations
+ 31 73 543 52 17
gpeters(at)heijmans.nl
Press Release:
http://hugin.info/130707/R/2059253/771825.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Heijmans NV via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.heijmans.nl
Date: 11/25/2016 - 07:15
Language: English
News-ID 509085
Character count: 2894
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Heijmans NV
Stadt: Rosmalen
Number of hits: 26
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.706
|Registriert Heute:
|2
|Registriert Gestern:
|28
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|206
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.