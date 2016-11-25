A Perfect Channel to Make Like Minded Friends Airwheel M3 Smart Electric air board

Airwheel electric scooter has always pursued a user-oriented enterprise-philosophy. It offers consumers the best products and services and gains praise and fames from consumers.

(firmenpresse) - A group of skateboarders are weaving in high streets and back lanes happily and freely is always seen. However, skating alone is too boring. In order to give skateboarders a freer and more labor-saving skating, Airwheel has released M3 self-balancing air board. If you want to make friends with those skateboard-lovers, just skate the cool and stylish Airwheel M3 on the street. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798045840992391168



Airwheel M3 electric skateboard, just as its name implies is driven by electricity, which is one of outstanding highlights that attracts many skateboard enthusiasts. In other words, playing on Airwheel M3 electric skateboards is truly relaxing. Of course, it still needs supple knees and vigorous muscles to fully present skating skills. It is well-known that skating is the founder of many extreme sports and Airwheel R&D team clearly knows that. Airwheel has built-in a function referring to the 2.4G wireless remote control that allows users to start as a slower speed and increase the speed as they gain confidence over the time. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/790475363100995584



Also, the vogue appearance of Airwheel M3 electric skateboard also fascinates many consumers, especially young boys and girls. The surface of board is quite smooth. Under the board, there is an advanced lithium-ion battery unit, four wide and thick tyres, a stand and damping unit. In addition, there are many board covers with different colors and patterns so as to make Airwheel M3 wireless remote control skateboard distinctive and fashionable. You can really make your own unique board thanks to the modular design of board, battery and even motor. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7hy2xK55fM



Duo the high performance and fashionable design, Airwheel M3 air board appeals to the public. You can skate Airwheel M3 electric air board and have a delightful trip with a group of like-minded boys and girls to the countryside, seaside, park or other places. In a word, Airwheel M3 self-balancing air board can not only take you to anywhere and anytime, but also lets you enjoy skateboarding with partners. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en





