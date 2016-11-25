Innovative Playthings Intelligent Electric Scooter manufacturer Airwheel Unmanned Aerial Device

Nowadays, players would like to go for an unexpected journey. They ride an Airwheel intelligent electric scooter and carry an unmanned aerial device for a high-tech journey.

(firmenpresse) - In leisure time, how would people prefer to go for an outing? Riding electromobiles, riding bikes or taking buses? It doesnt have to be this complicated. In the new era, new transport vehicle has come into being. Airwheel electric scooter presents a new commuting style. Now ride an Airwheel for an unusual journey. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/796263528374173696



Nowadays, players would like to go for an unexpected journey. They ride an Airwheel eco-friendly electric folding bike and carry an unmanned aerial device for a high-tech journey. It is a genuine high-tech and low-carbon trip. The two intelligent devices are a perfect match for outdoor traveling. Airwheel electric walkcar is a low-carbon transport vehicle up to date. According to an experiment, Airwheel electric scooter emits less CO2 than most vehicles in the market. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/796262960901537792



Meanwhile, Airwheel created in the new era is much safer than ever. Airwheel self-balancing electric scooter is installed with a high-tech intelligent chip which employs the aerospace attitude control theory, fuzzy algorithm, and gyroscope system to realize self-balance. All these advanced technologies help to decrease the difficulty of the learning process and provide speed control protection for users. The device will keep the speed in a safe range and protect riders safety. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/796262827359145984



Nowadays, science and technology enjoy increasing development. There are all kinds of apps to facilitate daily life, like app for reading, for listening to songs and for paying bills. Airwheel intelligent electric assist bike has developed APPs for its products. Users could download APP to their phone and monitor the running status of their electric scooters. It is also possible to make adjustments to their electric scooters on the APP. More importantly, Airwheel App realizes fault self-diagnosis and setting speed, besides the basic functions like real-time positioning and data checking etc. This will definitely make the riding more enjoyable. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7hy2xK55fM





Living in the modern society, we should let the science and tech serve to us fully. In our leisure time, lets go for an unexpected journey with an Airwheel Smart E Bike and enjoy the happy time brought along by high technology. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



