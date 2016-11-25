       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Innovative Playthings Intelligent Electric Scooter manufacturer Airwheel Unmanned Aerial Device

Nowadays, players would like to go for an unexpected journey. They ride an Airwheel intelligent electric scooter and carry an unmanned aerial device for a high-tech journey.

ID: 509088
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - In leisure time, how would people prefer to go for an outing? Riding electromobiles, riding bikes or taking buses? It doesnt have to be this complicated. In the new era, new transport vehicle has come into being. Airwheel electric scooter presents a new commuting style. Now ride an Airwheel for an unusual journey. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/796263528374173696

Nowadays, players would like to go for an unexpected journey. They ride an Airwheel eco-friendly electric folding bike and carry an unmanned aerial device for a high-tech journey. It is a genuine high-tech and low-carbon trip. The two intelligent devices are a perfect match for outdoor traveling. Airwheel electric walkcar is a low-carbon transport vehicle up to date. According to an experiment, Airwheel electric scooter emits less CO2 than most vehicles in the market. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/796262960901537792

Meanwhile, Airwheel created in the new era is much safer than ever. Airwheel self-balancing electric scooter is installed with a high-tech intelligent chip which employs the aerospace attitude control theory, fuzzy algorithm, and gyroscope system to realize self-balance. All these advanced technologies help to decrease the difficulty of the learning process and provide speed control protection for users. The device will keep the speed in a safe range and protect riders safety. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/796262827359145984

Nowadays, science and technology enjoy increasing development. There are all kinds of apps to facilitate daily life, like app for reading, for listening to songs and for paying bills. Airwheel intelligent electric assist bike has developed APPs for its products. Users could download APP to their phone and monitor the running status of their electric scooters. It is also possible to make adjustments to their electric scooters on the APP. More importantly, Airwheel App realizes fault self-diagnosis and setting speed, besides the basic functions like real-time positioning and data checking etc. This will definitely make the riding more enjoyable. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7hy2xK55fM



Living in the modern society, we should let the science and tech serve to us fully. In our leisure time, lets go for an unexpected journey with an Airwheel Smart E Bike and enjoy the happy time brought along by high technology. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en

Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net



More information:
http://www.airwheel.net



Keywords (optional):

airwheel-self-balancing-scooter, intelligent-scooter, airwheel, self-balancing-electric-scooter,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/25/2016 - 08:49
Language: English
News-ID 509088
Character count: 2924
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 85

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.711
Registriert Heute: 5
Registriert Gestern: 30
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 205


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z