Fantasy 6 to Be Featured on Business Television and Business News Network

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- Canada - Friday, November 25, 2016 - Fantasy 6 Sports Inc. ("Fantasy 6" or the "Company") (CSE: FYS)(CSE: FYS.CN)(OTC PINK: FNTYF)(FRANKFURT: 6F6)(WKN: A2AKL8) is pleased to be featured on Business News Network ("BNN") Channel, which is the largest business news network in Canada. This feature is being presented by the Canadian Securities Exchange this weekend on the Business Television ("BTV") program.

"It's a terrific opportunity for us to share the progress Fantasy 6 is making on a number of fronts, especially given our exciting push into virtual reality, augmented reality and play content," said Ray Walia, Chief Operating Officer of Fantasy 6.

The feature on Fantasy 6 will air at the times listed below. Alternatively, the feature can be viewed at the following link:

BTV BROADCAST TIMES on BNN (CANADA):

Saturday, November 26th at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Sunday, November 27th at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time

(Also available on Bell Express Vu at the same times and on the Air Canada Seatback TV Business Channel.)

BTV BROADCAST TIMES ON BIZ TELEVISION NETWORK (UNITED STATES):

Sunday, December 4th at 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Saturday, December 10th at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Business Television (BTV), a half-hour weekly investment news program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the United States to bring investors valuable information for their portfolio. Hosted by Taylor Thoen, BTV interviews experts and top analysts. The program features companies at their location for an insightful business perspective.

ABOUT FANTASY 6 SPORTS INC. (CSE: FYS)

Fantasy 6 is a technology company which creates immersive experiences and games for fans around the world using virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and other immersive technologies. The Company also features core competencies in fantasy sports, big data and artificial intelligence, mobile video games and develops interactive fan engagement platforms for corporations, media, broadcasters and not-for-profit societies and charities. The Company's mission is to create new dimensions in fan engagement, experience and entertainment.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets. The CSE has not reviewed, nor approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Fantasy 6. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Fantasy 6, including future plans for acquisitions. Although Fantasy 6 believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Fantasy 6 can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Fantasy 6 disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable securities laws or any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a person in the United States absent an exemption from the registration requirements.

Contacts:



RAY WALIA

Chief Operating Officer

604-283-9166





More information:

http://www.marketwired.com



PressRelease by

Fantasy 6 Sports Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/25/2016 - 08:05

Language: English

News-ID 509089

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Fantasy 6 Sports Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease