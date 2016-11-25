Ceramic Polymer GmbH manufactures protective coatings for highest product requirements. For application within the field of wastewater the coatings must fulfill high resistances against chemicals and abrasion. The solvent-free 1-layer-systems provide cost saving repair and new coating due to easy and fast application.
(firmenpresse) - The large wastewater tank of a well-established brewery in Lako showed heavy corrosion damages. Extreme rust perforation occurred in its upper third; the area with fluctuating water levels. The sewage water contains an elevated oxygen level within this zone. Thus, this part of the tank is most susceptible to corrosion.
Brewery effluents have high pH values and an extensive chemical aggressiveness due to organic substances such as yeast, starch or sugar compounds. Moreover, plenty of chemical detergents are fed into the sewage of breweries.
The wastewater tank in Lako was completely and extensively renovated. For instance, only assembling the scaffold takes approximately 2 weeks. The German company ISDW used for the new coating of the tank the product system PROGUARD CN 200.
Technical Details
Project: Restoration of huge tank for brewery effluents
Height of the tank: 18 m
Diameter: 22 m
Coated area: 1000 m2 wall area
Coating product: PROGUARD CN 200
Application of the coating: ISDW GmbH, DE-Mittenwalde/Germany
The Product Advantages of PROGUARD CN 200
excellent chemical resistance
high abrasion resistance
temperature stability up to 130 °C (266 °F) for wet storage substances
long-term corrosion protection for all kinds of effluents
1-layer-system
short curing times
solvent-free
More information:
http://www.ceramic-polymer.de
The Ceramic Polymer GmbH produces high-quality, solvent-free protective coatings for different kinds of industries. Due to the integration of microscopic ceramic and other special particles, coating systems with outstanding physical properties such as excellent chemical resistances, high temperature stabilities and extreme abrasion resistances are generated.
The Ceramic Polymer coatings are applied directly on the blasted substrate (e.g. steel, stainless steel, concrete) without the previous use of a primer. In this way extreme adhesion is achieved.
The scopes of the Ceramic Polymer coatings are for instance all kinds of storage tanks, pipelines or process vessels for the oil & gas industry as well as different maritime constructions, waste water or drinking water applications.
