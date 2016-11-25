Airwheel Insists On Producing Quality intelligent city E Scooters

The last year has witnessed fire accidents in some countries caused by shoddy hoverboards or self-balancing scooters.

(firmenpresse) - In the ten years of development, hundreds of intelligent electric scooter producers have popped up, exclusive of these unbranded ones. However, there are no uniform standards and industry norms for the new types of vehicles. The established companies invest heavily in technological innovation to bring the best and qualified products to customers. The market leader Airwheel insists on producing high quality Smart E Bike . https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/799128145219633152



Airwheel electric mobility scooter is coupled with quality tyres. It can conquer any road conditions with them. Imported Li-ion batteries featuring zero-emission, ensure you have a safe journey. Intelligent sensor systems with multipoint that spread over the saddle and pedals can respond to pressure accurately and immediately and transmit the order to intelligent control center to start self-balancing device. Plus, the motor mounted on Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooter provides strong power with steady and continuous power output to ensure the vehicle negotiate on slopes, sand and other road conditions as easily as riding on plain roads. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/799501637299605508



The electric self-balancing scooters have come to a bottleneck state. New models of electric scooters generally have similar performances and designs. But this time Airwheel brought us the innovative new products of Airwheel, like the S8, Z5 and R5 electric moped bike etc. Airwheel S8 two wheel electric walkcar rewrites the algorithm and upgrades the pressure sensitive system from two-shaft driving to all-round three-shaft driving, to achieve the purpose of either standing or sitting to ride. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798775122697912320



Airwheel Z5 electric standing scooter is better known for the innovative folding system and portability. Also, the modular battery in combination with the USB port makes Z5 multifunctional. As for the Airwheel R5, the three ride modesman-powered, power-assisted and electricity-assisted ride mode provides more possibilities during the riding process. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be





The industry has suffered a lot from the crisis. The market leader Airwheel insists on producing high quality electric scooters. Unlike other e scooter makers, Airwheel takes the responsibility to lead the industry back on the right track and dismisses the misgivings of consumers over the quality of electric walkcar. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



