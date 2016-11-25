Turkey will be one of the largest markets in the AME region. Going forward, the growth in the telecom market is expected to be driven by increasing adoption of fixed and mobile broadband services, backed by operators investments in 4G and fiber expansion.
(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, November 25, 2016: The continuous growth in the telecom market is expected to be driven by the growing adoption of fixed and mobile broadband services. Telecom operators are now investing in 4G which is the key factor for its revenue growth. A new report by Pyramid Research titled Turkey: Demand for Data, Operator Investments in 4G and Fixed Infrastructure to Drive Future Revenue Growth has been added to Market Research Hubs research portfolio and offers a comprehensive overview of the telecommunication market in Turkey with the forecasts of key indicators up to 2021.
It is well known that due to the continuous increase in mobile broadband users, the demand for high- speed internet connectivity has also boosted. Operators are now moving from 3G to 4G services to provide better data connections and speed. In this context, mobile data usage will always be an important driver of revenue growth, owing to an increase in the availability of 4G-compatible devices. The report studies that, 4G subscriptions will reach 56.7m by end of the year 2021. This will make up 65.6% of total mobile subscriptions in Turkey. Also, the growth will continue to be driven by increasing expansion of LTE/LTE-A networks and attractive data packages. The overall telecom service revenue in Turkey is estimated to surge by 3.6%.
The report have also profiled major telecom operators in Turkey along with the competitive landscape. Top players are-
Telsim Vodafone
Turkcell
Turk telecom
Avea
Currently, Turk Telecom is the leading operator followed by turkcell and Vodafone, as reported in 2016. Still, competition in the telecom market remains high, as operators gradually focus on offering multiplay and fixed-mobile convergent services also.
Further, the report provides regional context of the telecom market to describe the market size and trends in Turkey when compared with other countries in the nearby region. According to the study, Turkey will be one of the largest telecom service markets in Africa & the Middle East (AME) in 2016, with estimated service revenue of US$11.2bn and a 4.7% decrease over the previous year. Now, operators are applying new revenue streams to the future growth of this market. Some of the key factors are also mentioned which include:
IoT/M2M and HD video streaming
5G services
Fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice, multiplay and pay-TV
The above stated points are the prime factors and near term opportunity to the operators. To highlight these opportunities, report describes In-depth and quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by network technology and by operators through the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.
