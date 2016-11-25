Aitoc Reduces the Prices on Magento Upgrade Service

Aitoc has reported their decision to reduce the prices on Magento upgrade service. The news quickly spread around the world, making thousands of Magento users excited and satisfied with the offer.

Aitoc has reported their decision to reduce the prices on Magento upgrade service. The news quickly spread around the world, making thousands of Magento users excited and satisfied with the offer. It has now become possible to find out about the improved magento version upgrade service at https://www.aitoc.com/en/magento_migration.html . The upgrade procedure is hassle-free and implies increased security, better speed and improved capabilities for any Magento store. This is exactly what many clients need today.



Aitoc is a world-leading provider of custom solutions for Magento. It is one of the few companies that has been creating Magento extensions since the very launch of the eCommerce platform. Founded in 2001, Aitoc produced its first collection of Magento modules by 2009. Since that time, it has been engaged in Magento web development and succeeded in the cooperation.



As of today, the company can boast notable achievements that benefit to the satisfactions of their clients and the popularity of the company in general. Since the date of the companys creation, they managed to build over 100 Magento extensions, completed 800 development projects and availed over 3000 positive Magento Connect reviews. The amount of satisfied customers, who have cooperated with Aitoc, has already exceeded 20000 clients in more than 100 countries of the world and this number keeps increasing each year.



Aitoc introduces and implements solutions for Magento Community Edition as well as Magento Enterprise. Today, the company continues to grow and explore new web development niches. This is what the representatives of the company tell about their decision to reduce the prices on Magento upgrade service: Upgrading Magento has become very simple. With Aitoc, you get a quick and seamless upgrade without interrupting your Magento store operation. As a result, your store will be more secured, featuring better speed and performance.



With Aitoc, upgrading the Magento store has become trouble-free and simple. The website remains available on the web throughout the upgrade process, while its functionality, speed, security and performance improve as well. The upgrade process involves installation of security patches, theme migration options, database and extensions upgrade, conflict resolution, QA testing etc.





About the Company:



Aitoc is a reputable and renowned provider of Magento custom solutions. The company was created in 2001 and has gained popularity with thousands of clients. In 2009, the company has produced their first collection of Magento modules that were a success. Since that time, they have been engaged in Magento web development, creating the extensions for the eCommerce platform. The company has recently offered the upgrade of Magento service, making it more secure, quick, functional and advanced.



