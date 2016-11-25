ZBIRD Now Offers Luxurious and Certified Diamond Jewellery

With dozens of jewellery companies offering their products in the market, its not easy to make the right choice nowadays.

With dozens of jewellery companies offering their products in the market, its not easy to make the right choice nowadays. This is because it is close to impossible to distinguish between reputable sellers and those that offer jewellery of poor quality. ZBIRD will help their customers avoid frustration and challenges they may encounter when shopping for the top-notch jewellery.



ZBIRD is a credible and renowned company that offers certified and high quality diamond jewellery to Ukrainian customers. The company has been in the market since 2011 and focuses on selling and designing custom jewellery with diamonds. The major trend of the company is wedding and engagement rings. This is what they tell about their services: Diamonds are considered precious stones that give energy to any relationships. That is why, we have a nice tradition here, at ZBIRD. We present each couple, who buy wedding rings from our company, with their own diamond that will become the symbol of their love and everlasting relationships. We care for each customer and try our best effort to make everyone satisfied with the purchase and the level of servicing.



To be able to cater to the needs and preferences of each customer, ZBIRD always stays aware of the latest trends and fashion news. Some of these trends are available at https://goo.gl/DqFM1a so that all users could find out more about the tendencies and fashion trends they are interested in. The company has a rich catalogue of first class jewellery, including wedding and engagement rings, bracelets, earrings, pendants etc. It is also possible to shop for exclusive jewellery and even order custom made items that will stand out from the crowd.



Shopping for high-end diamond jewellery is easy at ZBIRD. All items available in the online shop as well as the precious stones used in the manufacturing process are affordable and certified. The company employs a team of specialists, who are eager to provide any assistance. The catalogue of jewellery is updated on a regular basis with regard to the latest industry fashion trends.





For more information, please, feel free to visit www.zbird.com.ua



About the Company:



ZBIRD is a trusted and reputable manufacturer and seller of exclusive and high-end diamond jewellery. The company has been in the business since 2011 and managed to win loyalty of hundreds of customers in Ukraine. They offer an extensive catalogue of jewellery, which is not limited to wedding and engagement rings only. It is also possible to find earrings, pendants and other luxurious pieces of jewellery in the catalogue and order custom-made items. The online shop is available 24/7 and the catalogue it involves is updated on a regular basis.



Contact Info:

Address: 8 Ivan Lepse Street, Building 4, 03126 Kiev, Ukraine

Tel.: (044) 499 89 25 / (067) 563 84 35

E-mail: info(at)zbird.com.ua

Website: http://www.zbird.com.ua/





Company information / Profile:

