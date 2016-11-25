Stable Growth: Ceresana Analyzes the World Market for Plastics in the Construction Industry

Plastics replace wood or metal at construction sites more and more often. PVC and EPS are stable and reliable, light and cheap: Advantages of the materials that can flexibly adapt to varied requirements are increasingly discovered.

Market Study: Construction Plastics

(firmenpresse) - The market research company Ceresana analyzed the demand for plastics that are used in the construction industry, namely in the segments new construction and renovation as well as residential construction and non-residential construction. The new study also examines the market for the particular construction products that are made of plastics, e.g. pipes, windows, and insulation materials. The analysts of Ceresana expect demand of the construction industry for plastics to increase worldwide to a volume of about 73 million tonnes.



Considerable Regional Differences



In the developed industrial nations, mainly existing buildings are renovated. On the other hand, activities in new construction are much more important in the emerging countries. A growing population in combination with a progressive urbanization leads to further increases in demand for new apartments. Besides Asia and the Middle East, Africa will also be a hot spot for urbanization in the near future. Creating affordable living space in the cities is one of the most urgent aspects of many national development plans. Additionally, the average size of households is decreasing worldwide which causes an increase in per capita living space. In some emerging markets, such as Brazil or India, the construction industry is currently affected by corruption scandals, lack of regulations, and a general insecurity of investment conditions. However, even in these countries, prospects are good, for example for manufacturers of plastic windows. Their market share has been rather small so far, yet, the advantages are more and more prevailing.



Governments Support Insulation Materials



Plastics are increasingly the first choice regarding the thermal insulation of buildings. Not only industrial countries but also more and more emerging markets declared the reduction of greenhouse gas as political aim. A main starting point thereby is energy saving - a majority of total energy consumption is accounted for by heating or cooling of apartments or commercial buildings. The International Energy Agency (IEA) assumes that to fulfill all aims of the climate conference of Paris (December 2015) until 2030, investments in the segments energy efficiency and climate-friendly technologies amounting to USD 13.5 trillion have to be made. Worldwide, more and more support programs and regulations are implemented that aim for an increase in energy efficiency of buildings and that have a large impact on the respective insulation material markets. Extent and consistency, however, are different from country to country.





Rising Demand for PUR and EPS



Around the world, especially the insulation and foam materials PUR and EPS as well as the engineering plastic polycarbonate account for high growth rates. Polycarbonate is mainly used for transparent sheets in the construction industry which become more and more popular for designs with a high light incidence. The construction industry increasingly replaces traditional materials with other plastics, such as polypropylene and the robust polyethylene HDPE.



The Study in Brief:



Chapter 1provides a presentation of the world market for plastics in the construction industry - including forecasts up to 2023. Data on demand and revenues are analyzed for the six regions Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 2 provides market data for the 16 most important countries, that is, country-specific information on demand and revenues. Additionally, demand is given in detail for the different types of plastics, products, and the construction segments "new construction" and "renovation" as well as "residential construction" and "non-residential construction".

Chapter 3 examines the market development of the individual types of plastics PVC, HDPE, PUR, EPS, PP, PS, LDPE, LLDPE, PC, ABS, PA, and other plastics.

Chapter 4 takes a look at the demand for the particular products. Demand for plastics for pipes, insulation materials, windows, and other products is presented at a country level.

Chapter 5 provides profiles of the largest manufacturers of automotive plastics  clearly arranged according to contact details, turnover, profit, product range, production sites, and profile summary. In-depth profiles of 97 producers are given, including BASF SE, Borealis AG, Braskem S.A., Dalian Shide Group, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Ineos Group Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), Total S.A., and Versalis S.p.A.





More information:

http://www.ceresana.com/en/market-studies/industry/construction-plastics/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Ceresana is an internationally leading market research and consulting company for the industry. For more than 10 years, Ceresana has been supplying several thousand customers from 60 countries with up-to-date market intelligence. Extensive market knowledge creates new prospects for strategic and operational decisions. Ceresana's clients profit from implementation-oriented consulting services, tailor-made single-client studies and more than 100 independent multi-client market studies. Ceresana's analysts are experts on the following markets: chemicals, plastics, industrial goods, and packaging.

Learn more about Ceresana at www.ceresana.com/en

PressRelease by

Ceresana

Requests:

Ceresana

Mainaustrasse 34

78464 Constance

Germany

Phone: +49 7531 94293 0

Fax: +49 7531 94293 27

info(at)ceresana.com

PressContact / Agency:

Ceresana

Mainaustrasse 34

78464 Constance

Germany

Phone: +49 7531 94293 10

Fax: +49 7531 94293 27

Press Contact: Martin Ebner, m.ebner(at)ceresana.com

Date: 11/25/2016 - 11:44

Language: English

News-ID 509101

Character count: 4960

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ceresana

Ansprechpartner: Martin Ebner

Stadt: Konstanz

Telefon: +49 7531 94293 0



Meldungsart: Produktankündigung

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 25.11.2016



Number of hits: 128



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease