Ontario SCPA reduces cat adoption fees on Black Friday to find forever families for homeless cats

(firmenpresse) - STOUFFVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- Ontario SPCA animal centres across the province are reducing adoption fees on all cats to $50 during Black Friday to help find homes for the many cats and kittens in their care.

From Nov. 25-27, all cats will be available for adoption at the reduced fee of $50. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, come with a gift of six weeks of pet insurance and are up to date with their vaccines. Plus, anyone who adopts in November will receive a box of Arm & Hammer Clump and Seal Complete Odor Sealing Litter, while supplies last.

"All of our cats are so deserving of new homes. We hope this promotion encourages families to adopt," says Tonya Martin, Director, Animal Centres & Humane Programming, Ontario SPCA. "If you can't adopt right now, please tell your friends and family about the cats in our animal centres that are waiting for their forever families."

Already have an adopted pet? Enter the iAdopt contest!

Step 1 - Enter the grand prize contest at iAdopt.ca for your chance to WIN free pet food for a year from Royal Canin.

Step 2 - Post a picture of your adopted pet on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #iAdopt or upload a picture directly on iAdopt.ca for chances to win weekly prizes.

Protecting animals since 1873, Ontario SPCA is Ontario's Animal Welfare organization.

Since 1919, when Ontario's first Animal Welfare legislation was proclaimed, the Ontario SPCA has been entrusted to maintain and enforce Animal Welfare legislation. The Act provides Ontario SPCA Agents and Inspectors with police powers to do so.

provides leadership in animal welfare innovations including introducing high-volume spay/neuter services to Ontario and opening the .

Melissa Kosowan

Ontario SPCA



289-383-5968





http://www.ontariospca.ca



Ontario SPCA

