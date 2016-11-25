NORDIC MINES AB (publ): Release date of interim report third quarter 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Nordic mines will release the interim report for the third quarter financials on
Wednesday, 30th November, 7 am GMT. The original date was set to 17(th) November
and first postponed to 25(th) November. The new release day is due to
finalisation of investment documentation regarding the company's funding plans.
For additional information, please contact: D. Saradhi Rajan, CEO:
+44 207 993 5261 (switchboard) or Rune Nordström, Head of Corporate
Communications and Investor Relations: rune.nordstrom(at)nordicmines.com,
+46 70 602 65 20
For more information about Nordic Mines, please visit; www.nordicmines.com.
This information is Nordic Mines AB (publ) obliged to make public pursuant to
the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Market Act and Financial
Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through
the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7 am GMT on 25 November 2016.
Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in
Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in
the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting
regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share
has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. For further
information, see www.nordicmines.com.
Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/138647/R/2059305/771846.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nordic Mines AB via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.nordicmines.se
Date: 11/25/2016 - 09:00
Language: English
News-ID 509103
Character count: 2011
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Nordic Mines AB
Stadt: Stockholm
Number of hits: 74
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.713
|Registriert Heute:
|7
|Registriert Gestern:
|30
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|231
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.