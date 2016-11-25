NORDIC MINES AB (publ): Release date of interim report third quarter 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Nordic mines will release the interim report for the third quarter financials on

Wednesday, 30th November, 7 am GMT. The original date was set to 17(th) November

and first postponed to 25(th) November. The new release day is due to

finalisation of investment documentation regarding the company's funding plans.



For additional information, please contact: D. Saradhi Rajan, CEO:

+44 207 993 5261 (switchboard) or Rune Nordström, Head of Corporate

Communications and Investor Relations: rune.nordstrom(at)nordicmines.com,

+46 70 602 65 20



For more information about Nordic Mines, please visit; www.nordicmines.com.



This information is Nordic Mines AB (publ) obliged to make public pursuant to

the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Market Act and Financial

Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through

the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7 am GMT on 25 November 2016.



Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in

Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in

the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting

regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share

has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. For further

information, see www.nordicmines.com.





Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/138647/R/2059305/771846.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Nordic Mines AB via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.nordicmines.se



PressRelease by

Nordic Mines AB

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/25/2016 - 09:00

Language: English

News-ID 509103

Character count: 2011

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Nordic Mines AB

Stadt: Stockholm





Number of hits: 74



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease