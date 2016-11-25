Songa Offshore SE : Awards under the Long Term Incentive Program

Reference is made to the press release as of 14 November 2014 regarding the Long

Term Incentive Program established for employees.



The Board of Directors has decided to award 109,651,000 restricted stock units,

corresponding to approximately 1.0% of the Company's outstanding shares, to

management and certain key personnel in the Songa Offshore Group. The holders

will get a right, upon vesting, to receive the awarded number of shares. The

first half of the awarded shares is vested on 1 July 2017 and the second half is

vested on 1 July 2018.



The following primary insiders have been awarded restricted stock units under

the new Long Term Incentive Program:



Bjørnar Iversen, CEO: 19,195,000 restricted stock units. Mr. Iversen now holds

4,986,474 shares in the Company in addition to the new award. Mr. Iversen

previously also held synthetic share options. These share options have been

surrendered and returned to the company for cancellation.



Jan Rune Steinsland, CFO: 14,053,000 restricted stock units. Mr. Steinsland now

holds 2,570,560 shares in the Company in addition to the new award. Mr.

Steinsland previously also held synthetic share options. These share options

have been surrendered and returned to the company for cancellation.



Mark Bessell, COO: 14,053,000 restricted stock units. Mr. Bessell now holds

735,482 shares in the Company in addition to the new award.



For the above members of the management, the new Long Term Incentive Plan has

set certain percentages of their annual base salary as minimum-holding

requirements, which shall be retained at all times during their employments.







25 November 2016

Limassol, Cyprus





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl

(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)









Source: Songa Offshore SE via GlobeNewswire















http://www.songaoffshore.no



Songa Offshore SE

Date: 11/25/2016 - 08:50

Language: English

News-ID 509104

Character count: 2467

Firma: Songa Offshore SE

Stadt: Oslo





