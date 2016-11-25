       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Songa Offshore SE : Mandatory Notification of Trade

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Reference is made to the press release as of 14 November 2014 regarding
incentive programs established for employees. Songa Offshore SE (the "Company")
has on 24 November 2016 purchased 5,336,000 shares for the Employees Discounted
Share Purchase Plan. The shares have been acquired at an average purchase price
of 0.20 per share.

On behalf of primary insider and CEO in Songa Offshore SE, Bjørnar Iversen, the
Company has purchased 345,000 shares. Mr. Iversen's holding following this
transaction is 5,331,474 shares in addition to 19,195,000 restricted stock
units.

On behalf of primary insider and CFO in Songa Offshore SE, Jan Rune Steinsland,
the Company has purchased 345,000 shares. Mr. Steinsland's holding following
this transaction is 2,915,560 shares in addition to 14,053,000 restricted stock
units.

Before distribution to the employees, the Employee Discounted Share Purchase
Plan has 5,336,000 shares.



25 November 2016
Limassol, Cyprus


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Songa Offshore SE via GlobeNewswire






