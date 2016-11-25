Developers Bring Home the Gold in the South East Asia Property Awards 2016 Finale

The finest developers and projects in 8 countries collected the Best of the Best honours in real estate

Malaysia's Sime Darby Property won the coveted Best Developer (South East Asia) title

City Developments Limited (CDL) and subsidiary swept the Singapore awards

Thailand collected the most number of regional titles, followed by Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore

Around 400 VIPs and senior industry figures attended the exclusive, black-tie gala dinner

Southeast Asia's best developers and achievers brought honours and prestige to their respective countries as they competed for the regional titles at the 6th annual South East Asia Property Awards 2016 grand finale event on 23-24 November at the Shangri-La Hotel Singapore.

The three-part event is part the prestigious Asia Property Awards series, presented by Hansgrohe and organised by PropertyGuru, Asia's leading online property group. It began with the two-day

Property Report Congress Singapore, where Asia's leading experts came together to discuss the region's key and emerging markets during panel discussions, roundtable sessions and networking lunches and cocktails.

Keynote speaker Kent Wertime, co-CEO at Ogilvy and Mather Asia Pacific and co-author of DigiMarketing, gave an insightful keynote address titled "Future Markets: Accessing the Next One Billion Middle Class Consumers" on Day 1 and was followed by around 30 expert panelists, respected real estate commentators, and Asia Property Awards judges and winners from eight countries.

Singapore's finest developers came out for the South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) 2016 awards ceremony after the conference wrapped up on Day 2. The exclusive gala dinner saw City Developments Limited (CDL) named the year's Best Developer (Singapore), while Qingjian Realty and M+S Pte Ltd took home a multitude of awards for their condo and mixed-use projects.

CDL dedicated their victory to their late deputy chairman Mr Kwek Leng Joo, who was an inspiration to the team for developing quality, green and sustainable projects for consumers.

One of the evening's highlights was when Francis Koh, managing director and group CEO of Koh Brothers Group Limited, was presented the Real Estate Personality of the Year accolade by the editors of Asia's industry-leading Property Report magazine. Koh was chosen for his significant contributions to the industry, including his company's recent infrastructure, civil engineering, and eco developments, as well as his initiatives to continue supporting Singapore's property market.

After the exciting Singapore awards, the evening quickly moved to the much-awaited grand finale of the South East Asia Property Awards 2016, featuring country winners from eight ASEAN nations and regional winners for the Best of the Best in South East Asia titles.

Malaysia's Sime Darby Property collected its first regional Best Developer (South East Asia) gong, besting other national winners from Cambodia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia and SIngapore, with two regional titles each.

According to the judges, the Best Developer (South East Asia) winner is an all-rounder with a long-term commitment in the Malaysian real estate industry. "Inheriting its legacy of excellence in plantation, one of the Sime Darby Group's core businesses, Sime Darby Property is a prominent developer with a 40-year track record of developing sustainable communities and with expertise in property development, property investment and asset management.

"Given its significance and constant reinvention, Sime Darby Property is certainly an integral part of developing Malaysia's history, and now Asia Property Awards history as the 2016 Best Developer (South East Asia)."

Singapore's Chiu Teng Group continued its winning streak from earlier in the evening to receive the trophy for Best Boutique Developer (South East Asia), a new category for the grand finals. Singapore won other regional gong for CDL's acclaimed condo project Gramercy Park.

Attended by 400 VIPs and senior industry figures from Phnom Penh to Jakarta, the South East Asia Property Awards 2016 gala dinner celebrated the successes of all the country winners following more than a year's journey that began with the launch of the inaugural Cambodia Property Awards in late 2015, when the 2016 South East Asia Property Awards edition began at the entry stage, until the Indonesia Property Awards 2016 held in Jakarta in October.

To date, nearly 190 awards have been presented to the region's finest real estate developers and developments in 2016. The exclusive gala dinner ceremonies have welcomed about 3,000 guests that included top government officials, global experts, senior industry figures and even royalty, and members of the press.

"2016 has been a momentous year for the Asia Property Awards. Since starting 11 years ago the Awards have always endeavoured to reward the best in local real estate and produce credible winners with a transparent entry and judging system. We have achieved this goal by developing the most detailed and comprehensive entry system of any property awards in the world," said Terry Blackburn, founder and managing director of the Asia Property Awards.

The South East Asia Property Awards (Singapore) 2016 and South East Asia Property Awards 2016 grand finale were supported by co-sponsor Mitsubishi Electric, influential media partners including Property Report, CNN International, the official broadcaster of the awards, and official property portal PropertyGuru.com.sg, Singapore's No. 1 property website.

