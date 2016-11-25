Vormetric Live Data Transformation from Thales Wins 2016 Computing Security Excellence Award for Security Innovation of the Year

(firmenpresse) - Vormetric Live Data Transformation solution recognised for innovation, functionality and originality



LONDON, England, November 25, 2016  Thales, a leader in critical information systems, cybersecurity and data protection, has announced that its Vormetric Live Data Transformation was named Security Innovation of the Year in the Computing Security Excellence Awards, following a ceremony in London. Judged by an independent panel, the awards celebrate the achievements of the IT industry's best security companies, solutions, products and personalities. This category was highly competitive, with the judges looking for products and services that can demonstrate something truly new and innovative.



With cyber threats and compliance requirements increasing in tandem, it is important that encryption can be deployed and managed with minimal impact on business processes and user experience. However, when very large data sets are involved, initial encryption deployments can reduce data availability and require lengthy maintenance windows. Compounding matters further, maintaining data security compliance often requires routine encryption key rotation even after initial deployments have been successfully completed. When large data sets have been encrypted, significant processing time and long periods of planned downtime may be required to support the rekeying of data. These realities have often forced security and IT teams to make tough trade-offs, fundamentally having to choose between security and availability.



The use of encryption is critical to securing data at rest, but trying to encrypt very large databases or millions of files can span hours and even days, which can be a non-starter for applications that cant afford long maintenance windows, said Louise Bulman, Vice President of U.K. and Ireland Sales for Thales. Our Vormetric Live Data Transformation is a real game-changer. For the first time, the operational impact of protecting data is effectively zero  organisations can be confident that their data, wherever it resides, is secured, without worrying about the disruption traditionally associated with encryption. As such, we are very proud to have been recognised in this category at the Computing Security Excellence Awards.





With Vormetric Live Data Transformation from Thales, encryption is delivered with minimal disruption, effort, and cost. The solutions transparent approach enables security organisations to implement encryption without changing application, networking, or storage architectures. Launched earlier this year, the product offers patented capabilities that deliver breakthroughs in resiliency and efficiency, while also highlighting Thales drive to continue offering organizations the most innovative, easy to deploy and operate data security solutions available.



With this solution, businesses can ensure data protection while continuing to operate without interruption  no matter how many files are involved or how large their databases are, continued Bulman. Our Vormetric Live Data Transformation product offers significant improvements in security and data availability, while reducing the operational costs typically associated with encryption. We thank the judges for recognising our ongoing commitment to data encryption and protection.







About Thales e-Security

Thales e-Security + Vormetric have combined to form the leading global data protection and digital trust management company. Together, we enable companies to compete confidently and quickly by securing data at-rest, in-motion, and in-use to effectively deliver secure and compliant solutions with the highest levels of management, speed and trust across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. By deploying our leading solutions and services, targeted attacks are thwarted and sensitive data risk exposure is reduced with the least business disruption and at the lowest life cycle cost. Thales e-Security and Vormetric are part of Thales Group. www.thales-esecurity.com



About Thales

Thales is a global technology leader for the Aerospace, Transport, Defence and Security markets. With 62,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of 14 billion in 2015. With over 22,000 engineers and researchers, Thales has a unique capability to design and deploy equipment, systems and services to meet the most complex security requirements. Its exceptional international footprint allows it to work closely with its customers all over the world.



Positioned as a value-added systems integrator, equipment supplier and service provider, Thales is one of Europes leading players in the security market. The Groups security teams work with government agencies, local authorities and enterprise customers to develop and deploy integrated, resilient solutions to protect citizens, sensitive data and critical infrastructure.



Thales offers world-class cryptographic capabilities and is a global leader in cybersecurity solutions for defence, government, critical infrastructure providers, telecom companies, industry and the financial services sector. With a value proposition addressing the entire data security chain, Thales offers a comprehensive range of services and solutions ranging from security consulting, data protection, digital trust management and design, development, integration, certification and security maintenance of cybersecured systems, to cyberthreat management, intrusion detection and security supervision through cybersecurity Operation Centres in France, the United Kingdom, The Netherlands and soon in Hong Kong.

