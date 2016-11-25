Marina Biotech to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Main Event

(firmenpresse) - BOTHELL, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- Marina Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: MRNA) today announced that its CEO, Joseph W. Ramelli, will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event on Thursday, December 8, 2016 at 8am PT, at the Luxe Sunsent Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Management will update investors on the synergy derived from the recent merger with IthenaPharma to deliver unparalleled targeted therapy against colorectal cancer as well as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP).

In addition, Mr. Ramelli and Marina Biotech's chairman, Dr. Vuong Trieu, will participate in 1-on-1 meetings with conference attendees.

A copy of the investor presentation will be accessible in the investor relations section of the company's website at .

Marina Biotech is a clinical stage development and commercialization company, with a pipeline focused on treating familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) and colon cancer. In addition, Marina has a preclinical program for myotonic dystrophy, using its own unique antisense oligonucleotide chemistry and delivery capabilities.

Statements made in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities laws that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of Marina Biotech to successfully consummate the merger with IthenaPharma and integrate business the operations of the two companies; (ii) the ability of Marina Biotech to obtain immediate additional funding; (iii) the ability of Marina Biotech to attract and/or maintain manufacturing, research, development and commercialization partners; (iv) the ability of Marina Biotech and/or a partner to successfully complete product research and development, including preclinical and clinical studies and commercialization; (v) the ability of Marina Biotech and/or a partner to obtain required governmental approvals; and (vi) the ability of Marina Biotech and/or a partner to develop and commercialize products prior to, and that can compete favorably with those of, competitors. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in Marina Biotech's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Marina Biotech assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements because of subsequent events.

For Marina inquires:



Joseph Ramelli

Marina Biotech, Inc.

(805) 262 7621





More information:

http://www.marinabio.com



