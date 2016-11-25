       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Otis Announces $500,000 Private Placement

ID: 509121
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- Otis Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: OOO)(OTC PINK: OGLDF) ("Otis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a straight equity non-brokered private placement of up to 1,851,852 common shares at a price of $0.27 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000. All funds are in Canadian dollars. The proceeds from this private placement will be used for the continued advancement of the Kilgore Gold Project and for general working capital purposes. Certain current shareholders may be participating in this financing, and finders fees may be paid on a portion of the funds raised. All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months from closing. The proposed financing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

Otis is a resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal deposits in Idaho, USA. Otis is currently developing its flagship property, the Kilgore Gold Project, located in Clark County, Idaho.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Craig T. Lindsay, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and Otis undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Contacts:


Otis Gold Corp.
Craig Lindsay
604.683.2507



Keywords (optional):

otis-gold-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/25/2016 - 13:30
Language: English
News-ID 509121
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Otis Gold Corp.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 67

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.715
Registriert Heute: 9
Registriert Gestern: 30
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 150


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z