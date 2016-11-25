IGM Financial Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- The news release announcing IGM Financial Inc.'s (TSX: IGM) fourth quarter 2016 results will be issued on Friday, February 10, 2016.

A live webcast of IGM Financial's fourth quarter 2016 results conference call will be available at on Friday, February 10, 2016 at 2 p.m. (CT)/3 p.m. (ET).

Jeffrey Carney, President and Chief Executive Officer, IGM Financial Inc. and Investors Group Inc., Barry McInerney, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mackenzie Financial Corporation, and Kevin Regan, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, IGM Financial Inc., will participate in the call.

If you are unable to connect to the webcast, you can dial-in by phone at 1-866-223-7781 or 1-416-340-2216. We ask that you call into either number 5 minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure that you are connected on time. Your call will be connected on a listen-only basis.

Should you miss the conference call, a playback will be available by calling 1-800-408-3053 or 1-905-694-9451 from February 10, 2017 at 5 p.m. (CT)/6 p.m. (ET) until March 13, 2017. Please use passcode 3697704. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on IGM Financial Inc.'s website.

Contacts:

Media Relations:

Ron Arnst

204-956-3364





Investor Relations:

Paul Hancock

204-956-8103





More information:

http://www.igmfinancial.com/english/



IGM Financial Inc.

