CORRECTION: CMHC to release its 2016 Rental Market Survey

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- This document corrects and replaces the press release that was sent today at 8:15 am ET. The 2016 Rental Market Survey will be released on Monday, November 28 at 8:15 am ET and not at 12:00 pm ET. The corrected version follows.

CMHC will release its 2016 Rental Market Survey on Monday, November 28 at 8:15 am ET.

This annual report provides data and analysis for both the primary or purpose built rental market and the secondary rental market covering condominium apartments.

The national, regional reports and market specific reports will be made available at .

