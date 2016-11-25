Media Advisory: Bombardier to Hold Handover Ceremony for the First Delivery of CS300 Aircraft

(firmenpresse) - MIRABEL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- As Bombardier Commercial Aircraft prepares to deliver the first CS300 aircraft to launch operator Air Baltic Corporation AS (airBaltic), the flag carrier of Latvia, representatives of the media are invited to join the CSeries aircraft team for a celebratory event marking this significant milestone for the CSeries aircraft program.

Interviews and photo opportunities will be available with Bombardier and airBaltic executives; and Government representatives following the ceremony.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at or follow us on Twitter

Bombardier, C Series, CS300 and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

