Due to Increased Company Growth Petrone Worldwide, Inc. (OTC PINK: PFWI) Plans to Uplist to the OTCQB Exchange in the Next 30 Days

(firmenpresse) - WESTON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- (OTC PINK: PFWI), a leader in the hospitality industry with global operations capabilities, announces today that it has solidified its plans to uplist from the OTCPink Exchange to the OTCQB Exchange by the end of the 2016 fiscal year. PFWI has been growing exponentially in the past few months and has been a voluntary reporting company, making SEC filings and disclosures for several years.

Victor Petrone, CEO and founder of PFWI says, "Petrone Worldwide has been in a constant growth phase for the past year and is projected to increase revenues by over 500% in 2017. The uplist to the OTCQB has been PFWI's plan for the past year and it is finally coming to fruition by year's end." Furthermore, PFWI has plans to uplist again to the AMEX or the Nasdaq sometime in 2018 upon the successful execution of their business plan that is currently underway. Petrone intends to constantly update both its shareholders and the public with all the details of this exciting Company milestone.

Petrone Worldwide, Inc. is a leader in the hospitality industry with global operations capabilities. Now providing third party logistics for overseas manufacturing companies attempting to sell their goods in North America, Petrone sells and markets products under its own proprietary name and acts as distributor for a wide variety of companies to the hospitality trade. For more information visit .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at .

For further information, please contact:





Victor Petrone

2200 N. Commerce Parkway

Suite 200

Weston, FL 33326

954-529-2000

