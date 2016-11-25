       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Media Advisory: Government of Canada to Announce Support for Top Science Researchers at Canadian Postsecondary Institutions

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- Attention: Assignment Editors (Education, Technology, Science, Health) and National Press Gallery

Media representatives are invited to join the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, as she makes an important announcement in support of scientific research at Canadian postsecondary institutions. This support will help increase knowledge in all scientific disciplines which provide the evidence necessary to make sound policy decisions that benefit Canadians and grow the middle class.

Media availability and photo opportunities will take place following the announcement.

Contacts:
Anne-Marie Cenaiko
Communications Advisor
Canada Research Chairs Program
613-996-8373 / Cell: 613-668-9865


Veronique Perron
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Science
343-291-2600


Malorie Bertrand
Media Relations and Communications
Canada Foundation for Innovation
613-943-2580 / Cell: 613-447-1723



http://www.chairs-chaires.gc.ca/home-accueil-eng.aspx



canada-research-chairs-and-canada-foundation-for-innovation,



Firma: Canada Research Chairs and Canada Foundation for Innovation
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


