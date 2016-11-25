Media Advisory: Government of Canada to Announce Support for Top Science Researchers at Canadian Postsecondary Institutions

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- Attention: Assignment Editors (Education, Technology, Science, Health) and National Press Gallery

Media representatives are invited to join the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, as she makes an important announcement in support of scientific research at Canadian postsecondary institutions. This support will help increase knowledge in all scientific disciplines which provide the evidence necessary to make sound policy decisions that benefit Canadians and grow the middle class.

Media availability and photo opportunities will take place following the announcement.

Follow us on Twitter:

Contacts:

Anne-Marie Cenaiko

Communications Advisor

Canada Research Chairs Program

613-996-8373 / Cell: 613-668-9865





Veronique Perron

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Science

343-291-2600





Malorie Bertrand

Media Relations and Communications

Canada Foundation for Innovation

613-943-2580 / Cell: 613-447-1723





More information:

http://www.chairs-chaires.gc.ca/home-accueil-eng.aspx



PressRelease by

Canada Research Chairs and Canada Foundation for Innovation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/25/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 509129

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canada Research Chairs and Canada Foundation for Innovation

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease