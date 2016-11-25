MorphoSys AG: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

MorphoSys AG /

MorphoSys AG: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities

Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|X Notification of Major Holdings |

| |

|or |

| |

| Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on (date of|

|publication)[i] |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------------------------------------------+

| 1. Details of issuer (name, address) |

| |

| MorphoSys AG |

| |

| Lena-Christ-Str. 48, 82152 Martinsried/Planegg, Germany |

+---------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------+

| 2. Reason for notification (multiple reasons possible)[ii] |

| |

| X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |

| |

| Acquisition/disposal of instruments |

| |

| Change of breakdown of voting rights[iii] |



| |

| Other reason[iv]: |

+------------------------------------------------------------+



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation[v]



Name:[vi] City and country of registered office[vii] (if

applicable):

Mr. Mark N. Lampert















+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if|

|different from 3.[viii] |

| |

| |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+-------------------------------------------------------------------+

| 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:[ix] 17.11.2016 |

+-------------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|6. Total positions |

+--------------------+-------------+----------------+----------+---------------+

| | % of voting | % of voting | Total of | |

| | rights | rights through |both in % |Total number of|

| | attached to | instruments | (7.a. + | voting rights |

| |shares (total| (total of | 7.b.) | of issuer[x] |

| | of 7.a.) |7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)| | |

+--------------------+-------------+----------------+----------+---------------+

|Resulting situation | 4,17% | 0% | 4,17% | 29.159.770 |

+--------------------+-------------+----------------+----------+---------------+

|Previous | | | | |

|notification (if | n/a% | n/a% | n/a% | |

|applicable)[xi] | | | | |

+--------------------+-------------+----------------+----------+---------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| |

|7. Notified details of the resulting situation |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 21, 22 WpHG) |

+------------+-----------------------------+-----------------------------+

| | absolute | in % |

|ISIN[xii] +--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

| | direct | indirect | direct | indirect |

| |(Sec. 21 WpHG)|(Sec. 22 WpHG)|(Sec. 21 WpHG)|(Sec. 22 WpHG)|

+------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

|DE0006632003| | 1214982 | 0% | 4,17% |

+------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

| | | | % | % |

+------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+

| Total | 1214982 | 4,17% |

+------------+-----------------------------+-----------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG |

| |

| (please use annex in case of more than 3 instruments) |

+---------------------+---------------+---------------+-------------+----------+

|Type of | Expiration or | Exercise or |Voting rights| Voting |

|instrument[xiii] | maturity date | conversion | absolute |rights in |

| | | period | | % |

+---------------------+---------------+---------------+-------------+----------+

| | | | | % |

+---------------------+---------------+---------------+-------------+----------+

| | | | | % |

+---------------------+---------------+---------------+-------------+----------+

| | | | | % |

+---------------------+---------------+---------------+-------------+----------+

| Total | | % |

+---------------+-------------+----------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG |

| |

|(please use annex in case of more than 3 instruments) |

+-----------------+------------+------------+----------------+---------+-------+

|Type of | Expiration |Exercise or |Cash or physical| Voting |Voting |

|instrument[xiv] |or maturity | conversion | settlement[xv] | rights |rights |

| | date | period | |absolute | in % |

+-----------------+------------+------------+----------------+---------+-------+

| | | | | | % |

+-----------------+------------+------------+----------------+---------+-------+

| | | | | | % |

+-----------------+------------+------------+----------------+---------+-------+

| | | | | | % |

+-----------------+------------+------------+----------------+---------+-------+

| Total | | % |

+----------------+---------+-------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification |

|obligation (please tick the applicable box): |

| |

| |

| Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does |

|itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an |

|interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). |

| |

|X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling|

|natural person or legal entity[xvi] (in case of more than 4 undertakings an |

|annex is requested; the annex can be either a table or a qualified |

|organizational chart; a qualified organizational chart contains only the |

|information of a table; in case of a table please always provide only to BaFin|

|also a basic organizational chart[xvii]): |

| |

| | | | |

| | % of voting | % of voting rights | Total of both |

|Name | rights | through instruments | (if at least |

| | (if at least |(if at least held 5% | held 5% or |

| |held 3% or more)| or more) | more) |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

|Mark N. Lampert | % | % | % |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

|BVF Inc. | % | % | % |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

|BVF Partners, L.P. | % | % | % |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

|Biotechnology Value| % | % | % |

|Fund, L.P. | | | |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG |

| |

|(only in case of attribution of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 22 para. 1 |

|sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) |

| |

|Date of general meeting: |

| |

|Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)[xviii] |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+







+-----------------------------------+

| 10. Other useful information[xix] |

+-----------------------------------+





Attachment to (please tick the applicable box)



II.7.b.1 (fill in the sums into the standard form)



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|7.b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG (attachment can be |

|extended) |

+----------------+--------------+------------+----------------+----------------+

| |Voting rights |Voting |Expiration or |Exercise or |

|Type of |absolute |rights in % |maturity date |conversion |

|instrument | | | |period |

+----------------+--------------+------------+----------------+----------------+

| | |% | | |

+----------------+--------------+------------+----------------+----------------+

| | |% | | |

+----------------+--------------+------------+----------------+----------------+

| | |% | | |

+----------------+--------------+------------+----------------+----------------+

| | |% | | |

+----------------+--------------+------------+----------------+----------------+

| | |% | | |

+----------------+--------------+------------+----------------+----------------+

| | |% | | |

+----------------+--------------+------------+----------------+----------------+



II.7.b.2 (fill in the sums into the standard form)



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|7.b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. Sec. 25 Abs. 1 No. 2 WpHG (attachment can be |

|extended) |

+--------------+-----------+---------+-------------+-------------+-------------+

| | | |Expiration or| | Cash or |

|Type of |Voting |Voting |maturity date|Exercise or | physical |

|instrument |rights |rights in| |conversion | settlement |

| |absolute |% | |period | |

+--------------+-----------+---------+-------------+-------------+-------------+

| | |% | | | |

+--------------+-----------+---------+-------------+-------------+-------------+

| | |% | | | |

+--------------+-----------+---------+-------------+-------------+-------------+

| | |% | | | |

+--------------+-----------+---------+-------------+-------------+-------------+

| | |% | | | |

+--------------+-----------+---------+-------------+-------------+-------------+

| | |% | | | |

+--------------+-----------+---------+-------------+-------------+-------------+

| | |% | | | |

+--------------+-----------+---------+-------------+-------------+-------------+





X II.8. (Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate

controlling natural person or legal entity; attachment can be extended)





+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

| | | % of voting rights | |

| | % of voting | through instruments | Total of both |

|Name | rights |(if at least held 5% | (if at least |

| | (if at least | or more) | held 5% or |

| |held 3% or more)| | more) |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

|Mark N. Lampert | % | % | % |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

|BVF Inc. | % | % | % |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

|BVF Partners, L.P. | % | % | % |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

|Biotechnology Value | % | % | % |

|Fund II, L.P. | | | |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

| | | | |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

|Mark N. Lampert | % | % | % |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

|BVF Inc. | % | % | % |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

|BVF Partners, L.P. | % | % | % |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

|BVF Partners OS Ltd. | % | % | % |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

|Biotechnology Value | % | % | % |

|Trading Fund OS L.P. | | | |

+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+









