MorphoSys AG: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

(Thomson Reuters ONE)
MorphoSys AG /
MorphoSys AG: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities
Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|X Notification of Major Holdings |
| |
|or |
| |
| Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on   (date of|
|publication)[i] |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+---------------------------------------------------------+
| 1. Details of issuer (name, address) |
| |
| MorphoSys AG |
| |
| Lena-Christ-Str. 48, 82152 Martinsried/Planegg, Germany |
+---------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------+
| 2. Reason for notification (multiple reasons possible)[ii] |
| |
| X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
| |
|  Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
| |
|  Change of breakdown of voting rights[iii] |


| |
|  Other reason[iv]:   |
+------------------------------------------------------------+

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation[v]

Name:[vi] City and country of registered office[vii] (if
applicable):
Mr. Mark N. Lampert







+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if|
|different from 3.[viii] |
| |
|   |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
| 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:[ix] 17.11.2016 |
+-------------------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|6. Total positions |
+--------------------+-------------+----------------+----------+---------------+
| | % of voting | % of voting | Total of | |
| | rights | rights through |both in % |Total number of|
|  | attached to | instruments | (7.a. + | voting rights |
| |shares (total| (total of | 7.b.) | of issuer[x] |
| | of 7.a.) |7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)| | |
+--------------------+-------------+----------------+----------+---------------+
|Resulting situation | 4,17% | 0% | 4,17% | 29.159.770 |
+--------------------+-------------+----------------+----------+---------------+
|Previous | | | | |
|notification (if | n/a% | n/a% | n/a% |   |
|applicable)[xi] | | | | |
+--------------------+-------------+----------------+----------+---------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| |
|7. Notified details of the resulting situation |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 21, 22 WpHG) |
+------------+-----------------------------+-----------------------------+
| | absolute | in % |
|ISIN[xii] +--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
| | direct | indirect | direct | indirect |
| |(Sec. 21 WpHG)|(Sec. 22 WpHG)|(Sec. 21 WpHG)|(Sec. 22 WpHG)|
+------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|DE0006632003|   | 1214982 | 0% | 4,17% |
+------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
|  |   |   |  % |  % |
+------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+--------------+
| Total | 1214982 | 4,17% |
+------------+-----------------------------+-----------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG |
| |
| (please use annex in case of more than 3 instruments) |
+---------------------+---------------+---------------+-------------+----------+
|Type of | Expiration or | Exercise or |Voting rights| Voting |
|instrument[xiii] | maturity date | conversion | absolute |rights in |
| | | period | | % |
+---------------------+---------------+---------------+-------------+----------+
|  |   |   |   |  % |
+---------------------+---------------+---------------+-------------+----------+
|  |   |   |   |  % |
+---------------------+---------------+---------------+-------------+----------+
|  |   |   |   |  % |
+---------------------+---------------+---------------+-------------+----------+
    | Total |   |  % |
+---------------+-------------+----------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG |
| |
|(please use annex in case of more than 3 instruments) |
+-----------------+------------+------------+----------------+---------+-------+
|Type of | Expiration |Exercise or |Cash or physical| Voting |Voting |
|instrument[xiv] |or maturity | conversion | settlement[xv] | rights |rights |
| | date | period | |absolute | in % |
+-----------------+------------+------------+----------------+---------+-------+
|  |   |   |   |   |  % |
+-----------------+------------+------------+----------------+---------+-------+
|  |   |   |   |   |  % |
+-----------------+------------+------------+----------------+---------+-------+
|  |   |   |   |   |  % |
+-----------------+------------+------------+----------------+---------+-------+
      | Total |   |  % |
+----------------+---------+-------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification |
|obligation (please tick the applicable box): |
| |
|  |
| Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does |
|itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an |
|interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). |
|  |
|X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling|
|natural person or legal entity[xvi] (in case of more than 4 undertakings an |
|annex is requested; the annex can be either a table or a qualified |
|organizational chart; a qualified organizational chart contains only the |
|information of a table; in case of a table please always provide only to BaFin|
|also a basic organizational chart[xvii]): |
|  |
| | | | |
| | % of voting | % of voting rights | Total of both |
|Name | rights | through instruments | (if at least |
| | (if at least |(if at least held 5% | held 5% or |
| |held 3% or more)| or more) | more) |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|Mark N. Lampert |  % |  % |  % |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|BVF Inc. |  % |  % |  % |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|BVF Partners, L.P. |  % |  % |  % |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|Biotechnology Value|  % |  % |  % |
|Fund, L.P. | | | |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG |
| |
|(only in case of attribution of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 22 para. 1 |
|sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) |
| |
|Date of general meeting:   |
| |
|Holding position after general meeting:   % (equals   voting rights)[xviii] |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+-----------------------------------+
| 10. Other useful information[xix] |
+-----------------------------------+


Attachment to (please tick the applicable box)

  II.7.b.1 (fill in the sums into the standard form)

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|7.b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG (attachment can be |
|extended) |
+----------------+--------------+------------+----------------+----------------+
|  |Voting rights |Voting |Expiration or |Exercise or |
|Type of |absolute |rights in % |maturity date |conversion |
|instrument | | | |period |
+----------------+--------------+------------+----------------+----------------+
|  |  |% |  |  |
+----------------+--------------+------------+----------------+----------------+
|  |  |% |  |  |
+----------------+--------------+------------+----------------+----------------+
|  |  |% |  |  |
+----------------+--------------+------------+----------------+----------------+
|  |  |% |  |  |
+----------------+--------------+------------+----------------+----------------+
|  |  |% |  |  |
+----------------+--------------+------------+----------------+----------------+
|  |  |% |  |  |
+----------------+--------------+------------+----------------+----------------+

  II.7.b.2 (fill in the sums into the standard form)

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|7.b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. Sec. 25 Abs. 1 No. 2 WpHG (attachment can be |
|extended) |
+--------------+-----------+---------+-------------+-------------+-------------+
|  |  |  |Expiration or|  | Cash or |
|Type of |Voting |Voting |maturity date|Exercise or | physical |
|instrument |rights |rights in| |conversion | settlement |
| |absolute |% | |period | |
+--------------+-----------+---------+-------------+-------------+-------------+
|  |  |% |  |  |  |
+--------------+-----------+---------+-------------+-------------+-------------+
|  |  |% |  |  |  |
+--------------+-----------+---------+-------------+-------------+-------------+
|  |  |% |  |  |  |
+--------------+-----------+---------+-------------+-------------+-------------+
|  |  |% |  |  |  |
+--------------+-----------+---------+-------------+-------------+-------------+
|  |  |% |  |  |  |
+--------------+-----------+---------+-------------+-------------+-------------+
|  |  |% |  |  |  |
+--------------+-----------+---------+-------------+-------------+-------------+


  X II.8. (Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity; attachment can be extended)


+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|  |  | % of voting rights |  |
|  | % of voting | through instruments | Total of both |
|Name | rights |(if at least held 5% | (if at least |
| | (if at least | or more) | held 5% or |
| |held 3% or more)| | more) |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|Mark N. Lampert | % | % | % |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|BVF Inc. | % | % | % |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|BVF Partners, L.P. | % | % | % |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|Biotechnology Value | % | % | % |
|Fund II, L.P. | | | |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|  |   |   |   |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|Mark N. Lampert | % | % | % |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|BVF Inc. | % | % | % |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|BVF Partners, L.P. | % | % | % |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|BVF Partners OS Ltd. | % | % | % |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+
|Biotechnology Value | % | % | % |
|Trading Fund OS L.P. | | | |
+-----------------------+----------------+---------------------+---------------+




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: MorphoSys AG via GlobeNewswire






http://www.morphosys.com



