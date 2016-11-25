New Report from yStats.com forecasts continued growth of online retail in China

(PresseBox) - Germany-based online business intelligence firm yStats.com has published a new report, ?China B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecasts: 2016 to 2020.? The company?s founder and CEO, Yücel Yelken, stated ?Our researchers have synthesized the predictions of eight reliable sources which concur in continued double digit growth in online retail in China.?

A growth rate of 20% or higher for online retail in China is forecast by the various sources. This growth, according to the yStats.com report, will increase China?s share of global E-Commerce and the online share of total retail sales in the country. China?s already large online retailers and marketplaces such as Alibaba and JD.com will benefit from this continued growth.

The C2C share of total online retail in China had outperformed B2C in past years, but that situation has changed, as several original sources cited in the yStats.com report indicate that B2C sales are now above half of all online retail sales. One factor contributing to the rapid growth is the increased use of mobile devices for online shopping.



Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.



We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.





