Canada Invests in Training Its Soldiers

Ensuring In-Service Support for the Weapon Effects Simulation System

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- The Government of Canada is building a more agile, better-equipped military, while ensuring the best value for Canadians. On September 29, 2016, the Government exercised a contract option to extend the weapon effects simulation (WES) system in-service support contract with Cubic Global Defense.

The military uses simulation systems, such as the WES system, within rural and urban settings to train soldiers. The WES system integrates electronic components on weapons, soldiers and vehicle platforms used in combat with lasers to create realistic training outcomes. As well, the WES system provides precise feedback on the soldier's performance during the simulation to monitor the effectiveness of individual and collective skills.

The contract option will extend the in-service support of the WES system by five years, from October 2016 to October 2021. The total value of this contract option is approximately $200 million.

Exercising this contract option solidifies the continued employment of approximately 25 Canadian employees under contract with Cubic Global Defense.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to providing our men and women in uniform with the equipment they need, when they need it. This contract will ensure continued in-service support for the weapon effects simulation system for five more years."

The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Our government is committed to ensuring that our soldiers are trained and prepared to meet the realities and challenges they face on operations. This system supports the Canadians Armed Forces by providing a realistic but simulated combat setting for training."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

