Angelica Fuentes was Featured Panelist at the Third Annual Women's Entrepreneurship Day Held at the United Nations

Women's Entrepreneurship Day is a movement to empower, celebrate and support women in business

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/25/16 -- , a private institution committed to the overall empowerment of women of all ages through the strengthening and financing of organizations that support women's advancement, today announced its Founder Angelica Fuentes was a panelist at the Women's Entrepreneurship Day (WED) held on November 18th, 2016 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

Women's Entrepreneurship Day's mission is to empower the 4 billion women across the globe to be catalysts of change, and uplift the 250 million girls living in poverty globally. In addition to their mission of empowerment, they are committed to gathering a think tank of inspiring women leaders who can amplify their message of expanding women in business in communities around the world.

Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2016

United Nations, New York City

November 18, 2016

Angelica Fuentes, Founder of the Angelica Fuentes Foundation, commented, "It was an honor to participate in the event and to have an opportunity to discuss the current trends and the future of impact investing, along with the promotion of social development and environmental sustainability through sustainable and positive financial return yielding investment opportunities. In spearheading the Gender Equality Fund project, focused on promoting gender equality by connecting the top level of the corporate world with women in marginal social conditions around the globe, we hope not only to contribute to develop the sector further but to have an important impact in making these women play a larger role in the development of our economies and our markets."

believes that women empowerment and gender equality are some of the most efficient tools for social, economic and environmental development. They envision a world in which women and men cooperate and work together in a context of equanimity and equality of opportunities, where women are able to fully participate in all the areas of human endeavor, for their personal wellbeing as well as that of the communities they live in.

Angelica Fuentes Foundation's goal is to promote and encourage gender equality and women empowerment in Latin America as one of the most efficient tools for economic, social and environmental development in the region. To achieve this goal, they work with a model that seeks to accurately measure the impact they can have in communities and countries where they have a direct or indirect presence, through their programs, their network of organizations or those for which they provide financial support and consulting.

The measurement carried out by the Foundation seeks to define comparative criteria to evaluate the economic participation of men and women, access to education and professional development, as well as pay equity by gender. Likewise, these measurements also allow monitoring the direct impact these rights have on other externalities such as teenage pregnancy, gender violence and access to justice, as well as the well-being and progress of the community in general.

Angelica Fuentes Foundation

